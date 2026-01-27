Liberia: Not for MRU, Fully for Govt of Liberia - Boakai Gives Final Clarity On Foya 'Presidential Project'

A multimillion-dollar construction project rising in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's hometown of Foya, Lofa County, has become a growing public controversy, fueled by conflicting official explanations, shifting claims of ownership, and unanswered questions about who is financing the development.

In his third State of the Nation Address, Boakai sought to end speculation, declaring that the presidential villas under construction in Foya are "fully owned by the Government of Liberia." He framed the project as part of a broader plan to strengthen Liberia's international standing by establishing the Mano River Union Presidential Center for Regional Peace and Development.

But long before the president's declaration, key figures in his own administration had offered sharply different accounts of what the project is, who owns it, and where the money is coming from--deepening public skepticism about a development estimated at US$5.5 million and, in some accounts, as high as US$10 million.

The project reportedly includes five presidential villas, five staff quarters, and five security quarters--15 buildings in total--along with a 500-seat conference hall.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Conflicting official narratives

Government officials have publicly contradicted one another over the project's funding source.

Daniel Sando, Deputy Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, previously told reporters that the construction was being funded by the Mano River Union (MRU), the regional bloc comprising Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire.

In a separate response to public criticism, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana offered a different account, saying the government was aware of the project and that it belonged to the Liberian government, without clearly stating who was paying for it.

The contradictions fueled speculation that foreign actors may be backing the project, including persistent claims linking it to Turkish business interests and reports suggesting financing from contributions by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) such as the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

Questions over oversight

Adding to the controversy are accounts from sources close to the presidency claiming the project was initiated without Boakai's immediate knowledge and was intended as a "surprise" for the president.

While some officials have used that explanation to justify early confusion and limited public communication, it has raised deeper concerns about governance, accountability, and oversight--particularly for a project involving millions of dollars and sensitive infrastructure.

In more recent months, government-aligned sources have described the project as 100 percent Liberian-owned, reportedly funded through SOEs, an explanation that contradicts earlier claims of MRU funding and offers little clarity on how financially strained entities could mobilize such resources.

Boakai's earlier remarks conflict with SONA claim

Boakai's latest claim of full government ownership also appears to diverge from earlier public remarks he made about the project.

Speaking previously on state radio, the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Boakai said he was not aware of the project when it began and suggested it was linked to the MRU and other sources.

"I don't need a retirement home built for me with public funds," Boakai said at the time. "God willing, I intend to retire in Foya. I already have a house there, which Samaritan's Purse used for years, and I plan to rebuild that house for my retirement."

He added that the facility was intended for peacebuilding and regional dialogue, not private use.

"It is not a Joseph Boakai project. In fact, it started without my knowledge. You can go there, there is nothing in my name," he said, emphasizing that the project was not personal and would be funded under the Mano River Union framework.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his SONA, Boakai described the Foya facility as a regional peacebuilding hub designed to strengthen Liberia's diplomatic profile by hosting international meetings.

"Liberia is also set to strengthen its global standing by hosting international meetings," Boakai said. "To this end, we have undertaken the construction of the Mano River Union Presidential Center for Regional Peace and Development in Foya, Lofa County."

He said the facility would provide secure accommodation for visiting dignitaries and support peace initiatives in the sub-region, including efforts connected to the Angie Brooks Women's Center's Situation Room, which he said has been recognized by the United Nations Security Council for its work in monitoring threats of election-related violence and intimidation.