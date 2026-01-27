Nigeria: NCF, Steve Tikolo Part Ways After Three-Year Tenure

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced the departure of Senior Men's National Team Head Coach and High-Performance Manager, Steve Tikolo, following a mutual agreement between both parties.

Tikolo exits after nearly 40 months, during which he played a key role in improving professionalism, discipline and team structure. Under his leadership, Nigeria's men's team rose in the ICC T20 rankings from 42nd to 37th and became more competitive across West and East Africa.

Reacting to the development, NCF President Dr. Uyi Akpata hailed his commitment and dedication.

"The Board and Management of NCF extend their sincere appreciation to Steve for his unwavering commitment and dedication over the past three years. His on field results have been outstanding. But it is the culture of discipline, had work, passion and dedication that will be long lasting."

Tikolo also expressed gratitude, stating "I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with The Nigeria Cricket Federation and for the support I received from the players, staff, and management. I leave with positive memories, with great optimism that the team will continue to improve."

The federation said details regarding the appointment of a new head coach and high-performance manager will be communicated in due course.

