Namibia: IShowspeed Set to Arrive in Namibia On Tuesday

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) says American streamer Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, will arrive in the country on Tuesday.

IShowSpeed was expected to make Namibia his second stop on the Africa StreamTour, but had to postpone his visit because the aviation permit requirements were not submitted on time.

NIPDB spokesperson Catherine Shipushu has confirmed IShowSpeed's arrival and says they will keep the nation updated.

Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano says IShowSpeed will not be using StarLink and all terms remain the same for the streamer.

He urges operators to adhere to regulations before taking on activities which involve the Namibian airspace.

ISpeedShow has over 6.5 billion views on YouTube and over 47 million subscribers.