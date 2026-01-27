Liberia: IShowspeed Draws Massive Crowds, Cultural Buzz During Viral Liberia Visit

Monrovia — Popular American internet personality and livestreamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known globally as IShowSpeed, ignited a frenzy across the capital city of Liberia on Saturday, January 24, drawing thousands of fans into the streets and thrusting Liberian culture onto a massive international stage.

The 21-year-old YouTube sensation, who boasts more than 50 million subscribers, conducted a high-energy, five-hour livestream on Saturday, January 24. While the broadcast provided unprecedented visibility for Liberia's hospitality and street culture, it also tested the limits of local crowd control and public safety.

Unpredictable Itinerary

The visit was coordinated by the National Steering Committee of the National County Sports Meet, in collaboration with the Liberia Tourism Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS).

Initially, organizers had scheduled a high-profile exhibition football match at 3:30 p.m. featuring Nimba County, the reigning 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet champions, against a County Meet All-Stars team.

However, the match was abruptly canceled after Watkins reportedly declined to participate in the formal event.

Sources suggest the streamer preferred the "spontaneous and unscheduled" activities that define his online brand over scripted government programming.

Capital Shutdown

Watkins began his broadcast at PHP Park early Saturday afternoon. As word of his location spread via social media, the area was quickly swarmed by youth.

The tour moved through several iconic Monrovia landmarks, including:West Point and Waterside Market, Providence Island, The Sports Commission, ERA Supermarket and Ducor Palace Hotel.

At various points, the sheer volume of the crowd overwhelmed security details, halting traffic and causing chaotic scenes in the city's commercial hubs.

Despite the congestion, Watkins fully immersed himself in the local environment, participating in traditional spiritual dances and engaging with street performers who choreographed routines to his music.

Culture and Controversy

The visit was not without the typical "Speed" brand of controversy. While sampling local cuisine, Watkins waded into the perennial "Jollof rice Wars," making comparisons that sparked heated debates among West African viewers.

His public demonstration of eating fufu also drew a mix of amusement and criticism from traditionalists, though the segments generated millions of "likes" and shares.

In a more somber moment, Watkins visited the historic mural at the Ducor Palace Hotel, where he briefly reflected on African history and cultural identity before concluding his broadcast.

The African Tour Continues

Liberia marks a key stop in Watkins' broader African tour, following similar viral expeditions across Europe and Asia.

By the end of the night, the streamer confirmed his next destination would be Côte d'Ivoire.

While many Liberians have lauded the visit for showcasing the country's youthful energy and vibrancy to a global audience, the event has sparked a national conversation regarding the government's ability to manage high-profile celebrity visits.