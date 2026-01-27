Ghana: 6 Infantry Battalion Praised for Contribution to Dagbon Peace

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has commended officers and personnel of the 6 Infantry Battalion (6BN) of the Ghana Armed Forces for their professionalism and significant contribution to peace and security in the Northern Region, particularly in Dagbon.

He said the role played by the battalion in promoting and sustaining peace in Dagbon could not be underestimated.

Mr Mburidiba made the remarks in Tamale during the change-of-command ceremony of the 6 Infantry Battalion held at Collins Square, Kamina Barracks, where Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Yao Agbeko Ankuyi officially handed over command to Lieutenant Colonel Edward Kwame Anane Lumor.

Addressing officers and men, the Regional Minister said the ceremony was more than a routine transfer of command, describing it as an opportunity to recognise exemplary leadership and dedicated service to the people of Dagbon and the nation.

He noted that Lt Col Ankuyi's tenure as Commanding Officer was marked by discipline, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to national security.

"Under his leadership, the 6 Infantry Battalion continued to uphold the core values of the Ghana Armed Forces while maintaining stability in the northern part of the country," Mr Mburidiba said.

He emphasised that the ceremony also served as recognition of the vital role played by the outgoing Commanding Officer in ensuring security and stability in the region.

The Minister further praised Lt Col Ankuyi for fostering unity, resilience and a strong sense of family within the battalion, adding that his leadership had left a lasting legacy that would continue to guide the unit.

Mr Mburidiba expressed confidence that the high standards established within the battalion would be sustained and further strengthened under the new leadership.

Welcoming Lieutenant Colonel Edward Kwame Anane Lumor to his new role, the Regional Minister described the position as one of trust, responsibility and service, rather than mere authority.

"The new Commanding Officer inherits not only the command but also the confidence of both his troops and the surrounding communities," he stated.

He encouraged Lt Col Lumor to lead with integrity, professionalism and dedication, while promoting comradeship among officers and men of the battalion. He also assured him of the full support of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Mburidiba called on all stakeholders to remain united in safeguarding Ghana's peace and sovereignty, stressing that strong leadership, dedicated service and community support remained critical in addressing emerging security challenges in the region and across the country.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the chiefs and people of the Northern Region to working closely with the Ghana Armed Forces to maintain peace and stability.

From Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Tamale