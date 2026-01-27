Nigeria: Application for Police Recruitment Extended By 2 Weeks

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 police constables.

With this, the application portal, which opened on December 15, 2025, has now been extended to close on February 8, 2026.

In a statement by the PSC spokesperson, Torty Njoku Kalu, the commission said the decision for the extension followed the receipt of over 400,000 applications and a review showing significant disparities in state participation.

According to him, "While some states like Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have high application numbers, states such as Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra have notably lower submissions."

He explained that the extension aimed to ensure equitable representation nationwide, urging all eligible Nigerians, particularly from concerned states with fewer applications to apply via the official portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

The PSC also urged state governments, local government councils, sociocultural organisations, religious bodies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to mobilize and sensitise eligible citizens within their jurisdictions to apply before the new deadline.

The PSC and NPF reaffirmee their commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process.