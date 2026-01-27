Liberia: Boakai Declares Liberia 'In Better Shape' As He Unveils Aggressive Legislative Push in Third SONA

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says Liberia is in a stronger position today than it was a year ago, citing progress across key sectors and vowing to press ahead with sweeping legislative and governance reforms.

Delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SONA)--referred to by the Constitution as the President's Annual Message--in the courtyard of the Capitol Building on Monday, President Boakai told lawmakers that despite inherited challenges and limited resources, his administration has stabilized the economy and recorded tangible development gains.

"I am pleased to inform you that our country is in a better state than it was a year ago, and the progress of the past two years is real," the President declared.

Progress, ARREST Agenda, and Legislative Priorities

President Boakai said his administration has made advances in agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, tourism, and the rule of law, while continuing implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening democratic governance, and enhancing Liberia's global standing.

He praised the Legislature for collaborating with the Executive during the Second Session, highlighting the passage of several key laws, including the Ministry of Local Government Act, to deepen decentralization, the Liberia National Tourism Authority Act, to spur economic growth, an Act establishing the National Food Assistance Agency; and nine financing agreements with bilateral and multilateral development partners.

Warning on Pending Bills

While commending lawmakers for past achievements, President Boakai warned that delays in passing critical pending legislation could undermine reform efforts.

Among the bills he urged urgent action on are the Presidential Transition Act; bill establishing a Civil Service Commission, and the Third Amendment to the ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement.

"Delays in passing these measures will weaken the reforms needed for economic growth and institutional integrity," he cautioned.

Anti-Corruption, Health, Roads, and Governance Reforms

The President disclosed that his administration has submitted four amendments to existing anti-corruption laws, including proposals targeting illicit enrichment and the removal of the statute of limitations on corruption cases.

Looking ahead to 2026, President Boakai announced plans to submit additional priority legislation, including bills to establish a National Planning Commission, create a specialized court for property and land disputes, introduce a universal health insurance program, establish a National Road Authority, eestructure the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expand the mandate of the Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Authority; and repeal outdated People's Redemption Council-era decrees.

He also confirmed that his administration has issued 16 Executive Orders to advance governance, economic, and social priorities.

Call for Cooperation

President Boakai emphasized continued cooperation among the three branches of government, stressing that every law and executive action taken has been guided by one objective: improving the lives of Liberians.

"Each action, whether by law or order, was taken for one purpose: the benefit of the Liberian people," he said.

The President's address is ongoing.