Nigeria: Terrorists, Kidnappers Reside in Cannabis-Growing Areas - NDLEA Boss

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Maj.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has disclosed that terrorists and kidnappers now live in communities where cannabis is grown.

Marwa made the disclosure on Monday during a courtesy visit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, ahead of the launch of the Alternative Development Project campaign, which aims to engage local farmers involved in illegal drug production.

He explained that the NDLEA established the Alternative Development Project unit to discourage farmers from growing illicit drugs, particularly cannabis sativa.

According to him, the initiative complements the agency's enforcement role and serves as an additional strategy to tackle terrorists and criminals who have settled near drug-producing areas.

Marwa highlighted the alarming rate of drug use in Nigeria, noting that "about 15 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64" consume drugs, based on the 2018 United Nations drug use survey.

He added that the figure means one in seven Nigerians in that age group use drugs and noted that the Alternative Development Project campaign is set to begin soon in Ondo State.

The NDLEA chairman further disclosed that the agency had prosecuted 128 drug barons over the past five years and that cannabis sativa accounted for more than 75 per cent of the 15,000 tonnes of illicit substances seized during the period.

He said, "Between 70 and 75 per cent of drug users in Nigeria consume cannabis sativa."

"The Boko Haram, the terrorists, the kidnappers, in fact, the kidnappers now, through our intelligence sources, have been shown to live among the cannabis-growing communities in the deep forests. And that makes sense to them. Why not establish a base where the drugs are readily available?" he added.

Marwa revealed that drug use prevalence in Ondo State stands at 17 per cent, representing roughly 400,000 people.

He further stated, "In 2025, the NDLEA in Ondo State made 336 arrests, with seizures of 22,316 kilogrammes of illicit substances, convicted 62 offenders, seized and destroyed 207,000 kilogrammes of cannabis from plantations and farms. We have a counselling and rehabilitation centre here; we have treated 243 people. But more significantly, Your Excellency, Ondo State is the highest producer of cannabis in Nigeria for several reasons, including the climate and the nature of the soil. It encourages this type of trade."

The NDLEA boss commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his support, noting that the agency is reviewing its law-enforcement strategy and adopting alternative approaches rather than relying solely on raids and arrests.

In his remarks, Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded Marwa for the initiative, saying, "We, as government, will support you in any way that we can to ensure that we achieve the needed success. We will look into the direction of having our own alternative development programme like yours."

NAN