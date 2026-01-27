The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has publicly admitted a plot by some of its officers to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu sometime in October, 2025.

Consequently, the indicted officers would soon be presented before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.

The AFN, through a terse statement on Monday evening, titled 'Update On Disciplinary Cases Involving Sixteen Officers Investigated For Indiscipline, Breach Of Service Regulations', signed by the Director, Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said investigations into the matter had been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

The Defence spokesman said the findings have identified a number of unnamed officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which he said was in inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

"The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

"The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

"Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process," Major General Uba stated.

The AFN reiterated that measures being taken were purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks. "The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority," the Defence spokesman added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in September 2025, reports emerged that 16 Nigerian military officers had been detained by military intelligence over an alleged plot to overthrow President Tinubu's government. The purported plan was said to have been timed around Nigeria's Independence Day parade on October 1, 2025.

Shortly after the reports surfaced, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) issued a statement clarifying that the detained officers were being held for "breaches of military regulations," "indiscipline," and other internal matters -- not for plotting a coup. The DHQ also explained that the cancellation of the Independence Day parade was due to administrative and security reasons, not any threat to government stability.

The military further described the media reports as "false and misleading," insisting that there was no evidence of a coup plot and reaffirming the Armed Forces' loyalty to Nigeria's democratic system.

By mid-October, President Tinubu announced a sweeping shake-up of the military hierarchy, replacing the Chiefs of Defence, Army, Naval, and Air Staff. While the presidency maintained that the move was aimed at strengthening national security and improving professionalism, many observers linked the timing of the changes to the earlier coup allegations.