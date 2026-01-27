Liberia: Two Senators Criticized for Phone Use During Boakai's State of the Nation Address

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia -- Two Liberian senators came under public criticism Monday after they were seen repeatedly focused on their mobile phones during President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA), raising renewed questions about legislative decorum during one of the country's most constitutionally significant events.

During Boakai's third SONA before a joint session of the 55th National Legislature on January 26, 2026, Sen. Crayton O. Duncan (Sinoe County) and Sen. Samuel G. Kogar (Nimba County) appeared largely disengaged as the president delivered his address from the podium on the Capitol grounds, at times keeping their heads down and scrolling on their phones for an extended period.

The incident, witnessed by journalists and other attendees, stood in contrast to most lawmakers and invited guests--among them Cabinet officials, members of the diplomatic community, and ordinary citizens--who remained attentive as the president outlined his administration's record and policy direction.

Constitutional moment, public expectations

Boakai's address is required under Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution, which mandates that the president, on the second working Monday in January, report to the Legislature on the state of the nation. The annual speech traditionally highlights achievements and setbacks from the previous year and frames national priorities for the year ahead.

For observers, the scene inside the joint session undercut the seriousness of the occasion and fed long-running public complaints about lawmakers' conduct and commitment to national duty.

Analysts warn of reputational cost

Political commentators said the optics of lawmakers appearing inattentive during a constitutional address can damage public confidence in the Legislature's role as a coequal branch of government.

They argue that legislative oversight and lawmaking demand engagement, especially during moments intended to set the national agenda and invite scrutiny of executive policy.

"When elected leaders appear dismissive at a moment like this, it sends the wrong signal to citizens who expect seriousness and respect for democratic processes," one political analyst said.

Duncan's history of criticism

Senator Duncan, in particular, has been an outspoken critic of the Unity Party-led administration. In October 2024, he publicly questioned the broader international framework he believes contributes to food insecurity in Liberia and across Africa, remarks that followed Boakai's appeal at the World Food Forum in Rome for stronger global action against malnutrition and hunger.

Commentators noted that the SONA offered lawmakers, including critics of the administration, a key opportunity to closely assess the president's policy commitments and respond through debate and legislative action.

The episode has reignited debate over standards of conduct during major national proceedings, with some observers urging leadership in both chambers to enforce stricter rules to protect the dignity of the joint session.