Liberia: Boakai Vows Prosecution in Capitol Arson As He Opens State of the Nation

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday pledged to fully investigate and prosecute those allegedly responsible for the arson attack on Liberia's Capitol Building, declaring that his administration will not be intimidated by threats to the country's democracy.

Boakai opened his third State of the Nation Address before a joint session of the 55th National Legislature by recalling the fire that tore through the Joint Chambers, damaging parts of the Capitol and destroying public property.

"My administration is pursuing this matter to resolve with impartiality and that anyone found guilty will feel the full weight of the law," Boakai said, drawing applause from lawmakers gathered on the Capitol grounds.

The president said holding those behind the attack accountable is a constitutional duty, stressing that Liberia remains a nation governed by law--not fear. He added that his Unity Party-led government would not be deterred by acts intended to undermine democratic institutions.

The annual address is required under Article 58 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which mandates the president to report to the Legislature on the second working Monday in January. The speech typically reviews the state of the nation, outlines achievements and challenges, and sets policy priorities for the year ahead.

As he continued his message, Boakai assured Liberians that the arson case would be pursued to its "logical conclusion".