Liberia: Boakai's Third SONA - Economic Stabilization Achieved, Delivery Phase Now Under Scrutiny

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. on Monday delivered his third Annual Message to the 55th Legislature, presenting an administration that says it has stabilized Liberia's economy, expanded infrastructure, and restored international confidence, while signaling that the coming year will test whether progress translates into lasting impact.

Delivered in the Capitol Building courtyard for the second consecutive year following the 2024 arson attack, the address underscored both resilience and unfinished business. "Our democracy will not be intimidated," President Boakai declared, assuring Liberians that accountability for the attack remains active and impartial.

Two years into his six-year mandate, the President framed his government as having moved from crisis management to results-driven governance. "I am pleased to inform you that our country is in a better state than it was a year ago," he told lawmakers.

At the center of the address was economic performance. President Boakai reported 5.1 percent GDP growth in 2025, exceeding forecasts and improving on 2024 figures, driven largely by mining, agriculture, fisheries, and services. Mining alone expanded by 17 percent, while exports rose by more than 31 percent to about US$2.1 billion.

Inflation fell sharply to 4 percent, its lowest level in over two decades, down from double digits when the administration took office in 2024. Gross international reserves climbed to US$576 million, and the Liberian dollar recorded modest appreciation, reflecting improved foreign exchange stability.

"These achievements signal effective monetary and fiscal policies," Boakai said, adding that the economy is projected to grow above 5 percent again in 2026.

Revenue performance was another highlight. Domestic revenue reached US$847.7 million in 2025, the highest in Liberia's history, underpinning a US$1.2 billion FY2026 national budget, also a first. Over two years, domestic revenue has increased by more than US$235 million.

Yet the President acknowledged fragility. A sharp donor funding cut in mid-2025 disrupted social programs and exposed Liberia's vulnerability to external shocks. While government intervention prevented collapse, the episode reinforced the urgency of fiscal self-reliance.

Infrastructure delivery featured prominently as a measure of tangible progress. The administration reported increasing paved roads from under 12 percent to about 20 percent, maintaining more than 780 kilometers of major road corridors, and improving connectivity to southeastern Liberia, long isolated during rainy seasons.

Key corridors such as Ganta-Saclepea, Saclepea-Tappita, and Buchanan-Greenville were cited as easing transport costs and improving access to markets. "Roads are not a slogan but a commitment," Boakai said, reaffirming infrastructure as a political and economic priority.

In energy, over 63,000 new electricity connections were recorded, tariffs were reduced, and rural electrification expanded through solar projects. Electricity sales rose by 24 percent, with collection efficiency reaching 94 percent, although system losses and access gaps remain significant.

Beyond economics and infrastructure, the President highlighted improvements in education, health, sanitation, and governance, including payroll cleanups, expanded immunization, reduced medicine stockouts, and anti-corruption reforms. Liberia's election to a non-permanent UN Security Council seat (2026-2027) and reaffirmed eligibility for a second MCC Compact were presented as markers of restored international standing.

Still, the address implicitly acknowledged a narrowing political window. With succession politics looming by 2027-2028, the third year of the administration is widely seen as decisive.

As President Boakai put it, "The gains we have recorded are not an end in themselves. They are a foundation."

The challenge now is execution. Stabilization has largely been achieved. Whether growth, revenue gains, and infrastructure investments will translate into broad-based improvements in livelihoods will determine how Liberians ultimately judge this presidency.