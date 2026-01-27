Liberia: Boakai Vows Swift Action On Concessions, Palm Grove Cemetery, Urban Renewal As He Declares Liberia 'Stronger Than Before'

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Monday ended his third State of the Nation Address with a call for sober national reflection and a pledge of immediate action on long-standing issues touching Liberia's dignity, history, and development.

In his concluding statement to the 55th Legislature, President Boakai said that while his Administration has recorded notable gains, unresolved matters continue to weigh on the nation's conscience and demand decisive leadership.

"Beyond the progress we celebrate today, unresolved matters continue to weigh on our national conscience, affect our dignity, and demand decisive action," the President said.\

Four Immediate Commitments

President Boakai outlined four priority actions he said would be taken without delay.

First, he pledged a comprehensive review of Liberia's concession framework to correct historical inequities in the extraction and management of natural resources and to ensure that the country and its people receive "fair and lasting benefits."

Second, the President announced plans to resolve the long-standing issue of relocating the Palm Grove Cemetery, where the remains of former Presidents and other distinguished Liberians lie. He described the matter as one of "national honor, historical responsibility, and respect for those who served our Republic."

Third, Boakai committed to rehabilitating decaying public buildings in Monrovia and across the country, saying the move would restore dignity to public service and protect national assets for future generations.

Fourth, he revealed plans to begin laying out major cities across Liberia in line with decentralization efforts and the country's newly enacted zoning law, a step aimed at modernizing urban planning and improving service delivery.

Confidence in Liberia's Future

Reflecting on the past year, President Boakai said his Administration has deliberately built on earlier progress, strengthening public confidence and restoring hope that Liberia's vast potential can be unlocked for the benefit of all citizens.

"After another year of service, we can say with confidence that the State of our Nation is stronger than when we last stood here," he declared.

He cautioned, however, that the gains achieved are only a foundation and not an endpoint, warning against complacency as the government deepens implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Leadership Rooted in Service

In a personal and reflective note, President Boakai emphasized that leadership must be defined by humility, service, and fidelity to the national oath, not by titles or privilege.

"We are here to serve the Liberian people, not ourselves," he said, adding that any departure from service would inevitably lead to failure and disappointment.

As Liberia stands, in his words, "at a defining moment between our past and our future," the President urged all branches of government and citizens alike to choose progress over stagnation and to honor the hopes entrusted to them.

"The choices we make now will determine whether we advance or fall behind," Boakai warned, calling for unity, resolve, and courage to shape a better Liberia for generations to come.