Nigeria: Church Appeals to Nigerian Govt to Secure Release of 151 Abducted Members

26 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The church said that the 151 were among those abducted at Wali, Kaduna State, on 18 January.

The Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church, on Monday, said that its 151 members were still in captivity, urging the federal government to intensify efforts to secure their release.

It said that the 151 were among those abducted at Wali, Kaduna State, on 18 January.

The Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Emmanuel Adewale-Alogbo, made this known at a news conference at Maba, near Lagos, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was to announce activities for the church's 2026 annual conference with the theme, "An Unhidden City".

The conference will begin on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Adewale-Alogbo said that the conference would provide a moment of reflection, renewal and recommitment to the church's mandate.

He said the theme underscored the need to remove division and promote unity, restoration and morality in Nigeria.

According to him, the conference would also provide spiritual direction and practical guidance for the Church and the nation.

"The conference will feature activities on spiritual growth, leadership development, youth engagement, nation building and social responsibility.

"It will focus on teachings on faith, righteousness, servant leadership, accountability and integrity," he said.

He said that the church was troubled by the loss of innocent lives and the displacement of families through the activities of insurgents.

He commended the federal government's efforts at tackling security challenges, urging it to do more to eliminate the menace.

