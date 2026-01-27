Nigeria Produces Africa's First Sign Language Bible

... advocates for preservation of indigenous languages

In a historic milestone, the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has announced the production of Africa's first complete Sign Language Bible, placing Nigeria alongside only the United States in achieving this global feat.

BSN's General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, revealed that translation of the full New Testament into Nigerian Sign Language (NSL) is currently underway, with the Book of Matthew already completed. Since the opening of its dedicated translation centre in 2017, the society has produced 222 Chronological Bible Stories. The ambitious project has cost over ₦105 million in the past year alone, with plans to complete the full Bible within 20 years.

Pastor Sanusi also voiced concerns over a recent federal policy abolishing indigenous languages as a medium of instruction in schools. He stressed, "The death of a language is the death of a culture and the people," urging the government to reconsider the decision. He emphasized that translating the Bible into Nigerian languages is crucial because not everyone understands English, warning that prioritizing English over mother tongues could accelerate language extinction and weaken national identity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Patrick Ohakawa, Chairman of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee and BSN's Administration Manager, described the milestone as a celebration of faith, resilience, service, and sacrifice. He highlighted the society's enduring impact on the social, cultural, and spiritual life of Nigeria despite challenges over the decades.

The 60th-anniversary events include:

A Bible exhibition on February 2 at the Lagos Bible Guest House, featuring rare handwritten Bibles and a 15.4 kg Legacy Bible in five Nigerian languages.

A Bible Walk on February 3 from the National Stadium, Surulere, to Obanikoro.

A partners' appreciation dinner and commissioning of the second studio for the Deaf Bible Translation Project on February 4.

The arrival of foreign guests for a CEO conference on February 5.

The Founder's Day event will be chaired by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, with Pastor Poju Oyemade of The Covenant Nation as guest speaker. The celebrations will conclude with a thanksgiving service at The Covenant Nation on February 8.