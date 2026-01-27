Nigeria's Owolabi Salis Makes History As First Nigerian in Space

US-based lawyer and political figure Owolabi Salis has made history as the first Nigerian to journey beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Owolabi Salis was among six private passengers aboard Blue Origin's NS-33 suborbital mission, which lifted off from West Texas on June 29, 2025. The flight carried the crew briefly into space before returning safely to Earth.

Also on the mission were Allie Kuehner, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr and Jim Sitkin. According to Space in Africa, the spacecraft crossed the Kármán line: the internationally recognised boundary of outer space: reaching a peak altitude of 105.2 kilometres above sea level.

The roughly 10-minute flight, conducted under Blue Origin's New Shepard programme, underscored the growing accessibility of space travel. The initiative, founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, allows civilians to experience spaceflight without undergoing the extensive training traditionally required of professional astronauts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking ahead of the launch, Salis described the mission as a deeply meaningful experience. "This mission is more than just a trip into space, it's a spiritual journey, a call to inspire future generations," he said. He added that he hopes his achievement will spark greater interest among African youths in science, technology and space exploration.

A native of Ikorodu in Lagos State, Salis is both a chartered accountant and a lawyer, licensed to practise in Nigeria and the United States. He is also the author of Equitocracy, a political work that promotes an egalitarian system rooted in justice and inclusivity.

Salis is no stranger to record-setting feats. He previously became the first Black African to visit both the Arctic and Antarctic within the same season.

In politics, he has remained an active figure in Lagos State, contesting the governorship under different party platforms over the years. He sought the PDP ticket in 2003 and 2007, ran on the Action Party of Nigeria's platform in 2007, and contested under the Alliance for Democracy in 2019.

Following the 2019 election, he challenged the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the tribunal, but his petition was dismissed.

Vanguard News