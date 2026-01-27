Nigeria: Oil Executive Decries Alleged Prejudicial Reportage of Case With EFCC

Abuja — M.J. Numa & Partners LLP, lawyers to the Chief Executive Officer of Dateline Energy Services Limited (DESL) Mr. Wilson Opuwei, has decried recent alleged misleading and prejudicial publications concerning the businessman's case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement signed by Michael Johnthan Numa (SAN) clarified that the High Court of Lagos State, in Suit No: LD/62455GCMW/2024 (Prince Donatus Okonkwo v. Wilson Opuwei & Dateline Energy Services Limited), presided over by Justice L. A. Akapo prior to his elevation to the Court of Appeal, determined that the dispute was purely civil in nature.

"This matter has been judicially determined to be civil in character, not criminal in nature, and public discourse must reflect the clear ruling of the Court rather than speculative or sensational narratives," said Numa.

The statement said that Opuwei who holds directorship positions across affiliated entities in Nigeria's hydrocarbons and infrastructure sectors, expressed concern over media coverage portraying the matter as involving fraud or criminal wrongdoing despite the court's civil determination.

According to the statement, such reports are materially inconsistent with the court's ruling and contribute to the growing problem of trial by media. Reporting of this nature, especially during active judicial proceedings, he said, can erode the authority of the court, prejudice the parties' right to fair adjudication, and create public narratives unanchored in judicial fact.

Opuwei said he has consistently conducted himself in strict adherence to the rule of law, voluntarily submitting to the court's jurisdiction, participating fully in the judicial process, and remaining committed to resolving all issues arising from the transaction through lawful and transparent means.

The statement also highlighted the implications of such media coverage, especially with Dateline Energy Services Limited approaching Final Investment Decisions (FID) on strategic energy projects in Nigeria.

It stated that unsubstantiated allegations framed in criminal terms risk damaging investor perception, undermining market confidence, and introducing uncertainty into Nigeria's energy and investment landscape.

The judicial pronouncement, according to the release, affirms a settled and fundamental principle of law: that disputes arising from commercial engagements, investment arrangements, or stalled business transactions are properly resolved through civil adjudication and commercial remedies--not criminal enforcement mechanisms.

"Our client has unwavering confidence in the integrity of the judicial process and will continue to submit himself fully to the authority of the court, while cautioning against any form of trial by media that risks undermining investor confidence and the rule of law," Numa said.