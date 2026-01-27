Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Reaffirms Market Stability, Assures Nationwide PMs Supply

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals reaffirms its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

During the recent festive period, the Refinery implemented a deliberate, temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians amid heightened household spending.

This marked the second consecutive festive season in which the Refinery absorbed high costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction.

With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability.

Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, stated that the Refinery continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally.

He noted that the Refinery's design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities.

According to him, this capability ensures that the domestic supply remains stable and uninterrupted.

As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians.