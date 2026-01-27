Nigeria Strengthens Security Ties With Turkiye, Felicitates With India On Republic Day

Nigeria is set to strengthen bilateral ties with Turkiye on security, political and economic cooperation to promote regional stability, peace and prosperity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Indication to this development emerged when the Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, paid an official visit to Ankara, the Turkish capital on Monday where he held high-level talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, ahead of President Bola Tinubu's State visit to Türkiye.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Minister commended Nigeria's constructive role in promoting regional stability, peace, and prosperity in West Africa, noting Nigeria's leadership within regional and continental frameworks.

Tuggar placed strong emphasis on expanding bilateral trade and increasing mutual investment, particularly in sectors of interest to Turkish companies, including construction, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure. Both ministers acknowledged the steady growth in economic relations and underlined the need to unlock further potential through structured public-private engagement.

On security cooperation, the two sides highlighted opportunities to deepen collaboration in military affairs and the defence industry.

The visit reflects the growing strategic character of Nigeria-Türkiye relations, anchored on shared positions on sovereignty, institutional cooperation, and pragmatic partnership, with both sides expressing confidence in the prospects for deeper engagement in the period ahead.

In a related development, Ambassador Tuggar has felicitated Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, on the occasion of the country's 77th Republic Day celebrations.

He said the Republic Day marks a defining moment in India's history, commemorating the adoption of its Constitution and symbolising the country's enduring commitment to democracy, the rule of law, pluralism, and inclusive governance.

"Over the past seven decades, India has emerged as a leading voice in global affairs, distinguished by its democratic institutions, technological innovation, economic dynamism, and contributions to international peace and development.

"Nigeria joins the Government and people of India in celebrating this historic milestone and acknowledges India's role as a key partner in advancing South-South cooperation, multilateralism, and the shared aspirations of the Global South," Tuggar said in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Nigeria also commended India's consistent engagement in promoting development partnerships, capacity building, and people-centred cooperation across Africa and beyond.

Both countries enjoy long-standing and cordial bilateral relations anchored on shared values, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, healthcare, education, and energy.