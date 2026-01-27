Nigeria: Victor Boniface Begins Long Road Back After Knee Surgery

For Boniface, it is a familiar fight, but one he enters with experience, backing, and an unshaken belief that this setback will not define his story

Victor Boniface's season has been halted, but not his ambition. The Super Eagles striker has returned to Bayer Leverkusen to begin a carefully managed rehabilitation programme following successful knee surgery, a process expected to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

The 25-year-old Nigerian forward, who has been on loan at Werder Bremen, underwent the procedure on 10 January to address persistent issues in his right knee, a problem rooted in a long and painful history that has threatened to derail an otherwise upward career trajectory.

A career interrupted, again

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Boniface's knee troubles are not new. The current setback traces back to two cruciate ligament tears suffered in 2019, injuries that have lingered in the background of his career and resurfaced during his loan spell in Bremen.

Although the move to Werder Bremen earlier this season was designed to guarantee minutes and rhythm, recurring knee pain limited his availability, consistency, and overall influence. After months of managing discomfort and uncertainty, both clubs jointly agreed that surgery was the only viable long-term solution.

The decision effectively ends his season in Germany, but it is one taken with the future firmly in mind.

Back where the rebuild begins

Boniface has now returned to Bayer Leverkusen's training base, where he will complete his rehabilitation under close medical supervision. In a post shared on Snapchat, the striker was seen inside the club's gym, surrounded by footballs and training equipment, a symbolic first step in what promises to be a demanding recovery journey.

Leverkusen's medical and performance teams are expected to oversee the process in full, ensuring that Boniface returns not just fit, but finally free from the knee issues that have haunted him for years.

Support from those who've been there

Before injury struck, Boniface had established himself as a key figure at both club and international level, making his absence a significant blow, not just to Werder Bremen, but also to the Super Eagles, especially with major international fixtures on the horizon.

Among those rallying behind him is former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins, who offered public words of encouragement rooted in personal experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I had surgery on both knees, and I even played with metal in my leg for nine years. You will come back stronger; just keep the faith. Your talent will not go to waste."

It was a message of resilience, legacy, and belief; themes Boniface now leans on as he faces yet another test.

The long view

This chapter may be written in rehab rooms rather than stadiums, but the objective is clear: a full reset. Bayer Leverkusen are closely monitoring his progress, with optimism that patience and proper recovery will finally unlock sustained fitness.

For Boniface, it is a familiar fight, but one he enters with experience, backing, and an unshaken belief that this setback will not define his story.