Liberia: Boakai Announces End of Monopoly At NPA

APM-Terminals has operated the National Port Authority under a monopoly, but President Joseph N. Boakai has announced the end of that monopoly.

On January 26, 2026, addressing the joint session of the 55th Legislature, President Boakai revealed that, following his November visit to Morocco, a Moroccan port development entity agreed to invest in equipment and logistics at the Port of Monrovia.

Serving as a critical gateway to Liberia's economy, the National Port Authority plays a vital role.

"Following my visit to Morocco last November, we initiated significant steps to break a longstanding monopoly at the Port of Monrovia and boost competition," he said. The President stated that master plans for the ports of Monrovia and Buchanan have been developed.

He emphasized that recent tariff reforms, combined with new investments, are driving revenue growth by enhancing the ports' ability to handle increased cargo and improve services.

He noted that further upgrades, funded in part by the new investments, will include dredging the port of Monrovia for larger ships, easing congestion, reducing costs, and introducing 24-hour operations.

These developments, he argued, aim to increase efficiency and position the port as a more competitive hub in the region.

On Aviation

The President said significant upgrades, including the reopening of Taxiway Bravo, rehabilitation of the apron and jet bridge, and installation of new navigational aids, have been completed at Roberts International Airport, he said.

"These improvements were finalized ahead of Turkish Airlines' inaugural flight on May 11, 2026, representing a major advancement for Liberian aviation," he said.

"Additionally, an agreement has been secured with South Korea's Make Group to develop a ship recycling center and establish a Private Public Partnership domestic airline in Liberia with an initial fleet of three aircraft," the President concluded. -Othello B. Garblah.