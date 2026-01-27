Liberia: GOL, Badea Sign U.S.$30m Salayea-Konia Road Agreement

The Government of Liberia has signed a US$30 million loan agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for the upgrading of the 50-kilometer Salayea-Konia Road in Lofa County.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), also includes an additional US$700,000 grant from BADEA to support the improvement of health service delivery along the Gbarnga-Voinjama Road Corridor.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan signed for the country, while Mr. Abdellah El Bouchikhi, Head of Delegation of BADEA, signed for his institution.

Minister Ngafuan expressed happiness on behalf of the President and people of Liberia to BADEA for their recent appraisal mission and the initialing of an agreement.

Ngafuan reaffirmed the government's commitment to infrastructure development with renewed momentum on the Gbarnga-Mendicorma Road Corridor, a critical route linking central Liberia to the country's northwestern region.

He reflected on the challenges inherited by the current administration and the steps taken to revive the stalled project.

"When we came in as a government two years ago, the project was stalled with no movement on the Gbarnga-Salayea Corridor. There were issues because we, as a government, were not meeting our commitments," Minister Ngafuan said.

He explained that decisive actions were taken to address outstanding obligations and restore confidence with development partners.

"So, Mr. Giddings, I, and our team worked and traveled to Kuwait last April to put us back on the path through renegotiations and to ensure that this government meets those previous obligations it inherited," he noted.

According to him, those efforts yielded positive results, culminating in renewed commitments and visible progress on the corridor.

"Through those efforts, there were commitments to continue, and we are seeing the actualizations of those commitments today," he added.

Minister Ngafuan disclosed that while the government, through the contractors, is currently making serious progress in completing the Gbarnga-Salayea leg of the road, this government believes there should be no stoppage in that project.

He also expressed happiness that BADEA is giving supplementary support of US$700,000 for health centers along that corridor.

Speaking earlier, the BADEA Head of Delegation, Mr. Abdellah El Bouchikhi, said the signing of the financing agreement is a result of the efforts of the government and the long-standing relationship between the government and BADEA.

"BADEA is pleased to support the Government of Liberia in advancing critical infrastructure and social development projects," Mr. El Bouchikhi stated. "This financing underscores our commitment to sustainable development and regional integration."

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Roland L. Giddings, has described the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) as a "contributive and reliable partner to Liberia's road sector."

Minister Giddings disclosed that the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has received support to develop a national toll policy, announcing plans for the placement of toll and rest stations along the Gbarnga-Voinjama Highway.

"With the support we have received, the Ministry of Public Works is developing a toll policy that will allow for the placement of toll and rest stations on the Gbarnga-Voinjama Highway," Minister Giddings said.

He noted that the initiative will play a critical role in ensuring sustainable infrastructure maintenance.

"This will greatly aid in the routine maintenance of the Gbarnga-Voinjama Highway and other key road corridors currently under consideration," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, described the occasion as "a great day for the people of Salayea and Konia," noting that communities along the corridor will benefit from the renovation of local health clinics.

"Today is a great day for the people of Salayea and Konia, who will soon see meaningful improvements in their health facilities," Dr. Kpoto said.

She extended appreciation to BADEA for its continued partnership with the Government of Liberia, emphasizing the strong link between infrastructure and health outcomes.

"This initiative highlights the fact that roads and health are deeply connected. When roads improve, access to health care improves; and when clinics are strengthened, lives are saved," she stressed.

The Salayea-Konia Road Project will be implemented by the Ministry of Public Works through the Infrastructure Implementation Unit (IIU).