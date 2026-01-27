Liberia: Boakai Remains Resolute in Pursuing Capitol Arson Case

While delivering his State of the Nation (SONA) Address yesterday, President Joseph Boakai emphasized that his administration is committed to resolving the Capitol Building arson case, despite facing legal hurdles, political pressure, and trial disruptions.

"Speaker and Honorable Members of the Legislature, we are painfully reminded, again, of last year's arson attack on the Capitol Building. This attack on our symbol of democracy has forced us, for the second year, to meet in this courtyard instead of the historic chamber " President Boakai retrospect.

According to President Boakai, the legal process to bring those responsible for this heinous act is still ongoing.

"I, however, assure every Liberian that my administration is pursuing this matter with resolve and impartiality, and that anyone found guilty will bear the full weight of the law! I use this time to remind those driven by narrow personal interests that this country is moving forward, not backward," the president emphasized his administration's commitment to the rule of law, impartiality and accountability.

President Boakai's statement echoes Winston Churchill's famous phrase, "we must "never yield to the power of the adversary if it contradicts honor." In that spirit, our democracy will not be intimidated, our institutions will not be diminished, our commitment to the rule of law and constitutional governance remains unshaken, and the progress we continue to make will not be thwarted."

In the context of Liberia's democracy, President Boakai's analogy suggests that the country's commitment to democratic values, rule of law, and constitutional governance will remain unwavering despite challenges.

The Annual Message reviews the president's progress in the second year of his Administration and sets forth priorities for 2026. It reflects his commitment to reform, accountability, and results that improve the lives of the Liberian people.

It is also in fulfillment of Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution, which requires the President to present an annual message on the State of the Republic, the condition of the economy, and the legislative Agenda.

Delay in the Capitol Building Arson Case

The case at Criminal Court 'A' involves former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and several co-defendants accused of orchestrating the December 18, 2025, arson attack on the Capitol Building, which caused significant damage and has experienced months of delays.

One of the recent delays is from the prosecutors, who have requested that the jury be disbanded due to concerns about juror impartiality and integrity.

This request was granted by Judge Roosevelt Willie, citing doubts about the jury's ability to render an impartial verdict.

Willie's decision meant that the trial has been suspended, and a new jury selection process is expected to begin soon.

However, the defense has appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the prosecution's move is a tacit admission that the case lacks evidence, and they're seeking bail for the other detained defendants.

Another delay is the prosecution's late submission of evidence, which the defense argued has hindered their ability to prepare for trial, prompting Judge Roosevelt Willie to grant a delay.

Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and several co-defendants accused of arson, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of public property related to a 2023 fire that damaged the Capitol Building.

SECURITY AND JUSTICE

President Boakai said, in 2025, justice and security were strengthened by expanding access to justice, improving criminal prosecutions, and upgrading correctional and judicial facilities. Logistical support to key law enforcement agencies was enhanced.

"The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency seized nearly 10 metric tons of illicit drugs and arrested over 550 suspects, while the Immigration Service enhanced border security and migration processes," the president emphasized.

According to him, the Liberia National Fire Service boosted emergency response with more than 10 new fire engines and other firefighting equipment.

"These initiatives have increased public trust in the justice and security system compared to pre-2024 levels," said Boakai.

The president added that to address congestion at the Edward B. Kesselly military barracks, " we renovated the Camp Jones military barracks in Margibi and Camp Grant military barracks in Nimba Counties. This has accommodated the relocation of over 600 soldiers, improving living conditions for our military families."