Liberia: Boakai Says Economy Grew By 5.1 Percent

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says Liberia's economy expanded by 5.1 percent in 2025, while inflation fell to 4 percent, the lowest level in more than two decades.

Citing what he described as tangible gains under his administration during his third State of the Nation Address to a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday, the Liberian president outlined the state of the economy and the 2026 economic outlook, Liberia's relations with bilateral and multilateral partners, revenue and expenditure performance, and the state of electricity, among other national issues.

He reported that Liberia's economy showed resilience in 2024, marked by steady growth, declining inflation, stronger reserves, and renewed momentum across key sectors.

He said this positive trend continued into 2025, supported by macroeconomic stability and expanding private sector activity.

Delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) before a joint session of the Legislature, President Boakai announced that the economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2025, exceeding both the 4.6 percent forecast and the 4.0 percent growth recorded in 2024.

The growth, he said, was driven largely by mining, agriculture, fisheries, and services. Mining alone expanded by 17 percent, while exports increased by 31.5 percent.

Looking ahead, President Boakai said ongoing reforms and infrastructure investments are expected to push economic growth above 5 percent in 2026, with average growth projected at about 6 percent between 2026 and 2028.

Touching on Inflation, he noted a decline to 4 percent by December 2025, "the lowest level in more than two decades, down from 10 percent in 2024." He attributed the decline to effective fiscal and monetary policies, as well as easing import costs.

On the External Sector and Reserves, the Liberian president added that Liberia's external sector also performed strongly in 2025.

According to him, Gross international reserves rose from US$475 million in 2024 to US$576 million in 2025, an increase of US$101 million, while Net international reserves exceeded IMF targets, reaching an estimated US$280 million by December 2025, while exports grew to approximately US$2.1 billion.

President Boakai said the government nearly met all IMF performance criteria by June 2025, as he reaffirmed the country's commitment under the IMF Extended Credit Facility, which he described as critical to rebuilding reserves to cover 3.3 months of imports by 2027.

He added that foreign investments in iron ore mining are expected to further boost exports and improve the current account balance.

Since September 2025, the foreign exchange market has remained stable, supported by prudent liquidity management, fiscal discipline, and strong export earnings. During the period, the Liberian dollar appreciated by at least 3 percent against the US dollar.

On Financial Inclusion and Central Bank Reforms, President Boakai said to expand financial inclusion, the government accelerated Liberia's digital finance agenda, processing more than 275,000 transactions valued at over L$375 million and US$2.7 million by December 2025. And he aims to increase financial inclusion from 52 percent in 2024 to over 70 percent by 2029.

Telling the joint chamber that the Central Bank of Liberia is rebuilding public trust through improved governance and accountability, he said in 2025 the Bank issued US$44.4 million, rolled over US$132.1 million, and issued L$7.6 billion in government securities.

"For the first time in decades, the Central Bank recorded consecutive operational surpluses in 2024 and 2025."

Additionally, he added that despite ongoing challenges of Donor Support and Financing Agreements, the government protected critical social spending in health and education while tightening fiscal controls and improving domestic revenue mobilization.

He disclosed that donor partners reaffirmed commitments totaling US$381 million in 2025, including US$63 million in direct budget support and US$321.5 million for programs and projects further noting that the government concluded nine financing agreements amounting to US$334.98 million, comprising US$98.58 million in concessional loans and US$236.4 million in grants, to support infrastructure development, human capital investment, and natural resource management.

Meanwhile, the president highlighted the gains made by all ministries and agencies during his two years in office, noting that they will never be reversed.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the rule of law and emphasized that constitutional governance remains "unshaken."

"We remain dedicated to fostering cooperation among all branches of government through mutual respect and open dialogue, as the Constitution requires."