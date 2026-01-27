Liberia: President Boakai Boosts Job Creation.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has argued that, despite ongoing economic hardship and limited job opportunities, his administration has achieved significant progress by creating jobs for Liberians.

In his 3rd State of the Nation address on Capitol Hill, President Boakai stated that his government has created 70,000 jobs for Liberians in infrastructure, agriculture, small businesses, and other sectors.

"Job creation has been our priority, and my administration has created over 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs in infrastructure, agriculture, social protection, small businesses, and other sectors," the President said.

President Boakai also intimated that his administration has addressed constraints to growth with investments in roads, energy, and other areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also emphasized youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, stating that this year, the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank project will support 30,000 youth-led businesses, creating over 120,000 direct and indirect youth jobs.

President Boakai noted that a National Employment Acceleration Strategy focused on agriculture, public works, skills training, and small enterprise support is being finalized to help more Liberians earn decent livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the President's boastful assertion during the SONA could spark outrage here, as the public is already frustrated with the administration's leniency and the government's own admission of struggles in creating jobs for Liberians.

In November 2025, Vice President Jeremiah Koung admitted the government had not created jobs for Liberians in under two years, despite commitments.

President Boakai has recently claimed significant accomplishments in job creation, but for many Liberians still experiencing hardship and unemployment, these claims may seem disconnected from their daily realities. _edited by Othello B. Garblah.