Senegalese-Born TikTok Star Khaby Lame Sells Company for $900m

Khaby Lame, the world's most-followed TikTok creator with over 160 million followers, has closed an all-stock deal valued between $900 million and $975 million with Rich Sparkle Holdings, marking one of the largest monetisation transactions in the creator economy.

The deal, announced in mid-January and completed on January 23, involves the partial sale of Lame's operating company, Step Distinctive Limited, in which he held a 49% stake. Rich Sparkle gains exclusive global commercial rights to Lame's brand for an initial 36-month period, covering brand partnerships, endorsements, licensing, merchandise, and e-commerce.

Under the agreement, Lame becomes a controlling shareholder in Rich Sparkle, shifting his role from influencer to equity partner in a platform built to scale his audience into global sales. Rich Sparkle estimates the combined model could generate more than US$4 billion in annual revenue once fully deployed.

Expansion will start in the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, supported by a partnership with China's Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology. The strategy also includes the development of an AI-powered digital twin of Lame for multilingual content and virtual engagement.

Lame earned about US$20 million in 2025, ranking among the top creators globally.

Key Takeaways

Khaby Lame's transaction signals a shift in how digital influence is monetised. Rather than relying on sponsorships, top creators are building equity-backed platforms that combine content, technology, and supply chains. The deal sets a new benchmark, exceeding prior high-profile creator valuations and showing how scale, not virality, now drives value. By integrating e-commerce, logistics, and AI, Rich Sparkle is betting that creator-led brands can operate like global consumer companies. The timing reflects broader momentum. Global creator revenues reached about US$20.6 billion in 2025, driven by social commerce and platform incentives. Major platforms are redesigning tools around subscriptions, revenue sharing, and direct fan payments, favoring creators with loyal audiences. For African and diaspora creators, Lame's rise from Senegalese roots to global equity ownership offers a template. It shows how borderless content can translate into ownership, control, and long-term enterprise value, not just visibility. As creators institutionalise their brands, the line between media, retail, and technology continues to blur.