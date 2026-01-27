Ghana: Gaf Rejects 60 Percent HIV Claim in Recruitment Medical Screening

27 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as untrue reports circulating in sections of the media alleging that nearly 60 per cent of applicants who recently underwent medical screening for military recruitment tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The GAF, in a press statement issued in Accra on Monday and signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations, Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, said: "the claims are entirely false and misleading," saying the public should disregard such.

According to the statement, the medical screening exercise was still in progress, and no outcomes had been finalised or released, contrary to assertions being widely shared.

