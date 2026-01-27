Ghana: Thumbs Up for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister

I write to commend the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon Emelia Arthur, for her quick, decisive and courageous action to ban the use of a hazardous fishing method at the Bruben and its surrounding fishing communities in the Afran Plains of the Eastern Region.

This intervention, undertaken personally by the minister, deserves marathon applause, in the face of persistent defiance by some foreign fishermen operating in the area, compelling her to go there about a fortnight ago for the second time.

This harmful method is long-line fixed with hooks at very close intervals that has not only distorted fair competition, but also posed a serious threat to human life.

There have been disturbing reports of some local fishermen becoming entangled in these closely spaced hooks. For instance, Toffa Awayiwe and Christian Osah became victims and were operated upon at the Avukorpe clinic and Donkokrom hospital respectively (videos available).

Beyond the risks, this practice gives an unfair monopoly to these foreigners from the Sarhelian region, marginalising local fishermen and undermining their livelihoods.

The minister's return to the area following the recalcitrant behaviour of these foreign fishermen sends a clear message that our laws are not mere paper works, and our natural resources will not be surrendered to lawlessness. Her firmness is both timely and necessary. Akpe dzaa!

It is important to remind the public that our fisheries laws expressly prohibit hazardous and destructive fishing practices.

Under the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), as amended by the Fisheries (Amendment) Act, 2014 (Act 880), it is unlawful for any person to engage in fishing methods that are destructive, dangerous, or harmful to fish stocks, the aquatic environment, or human safety.

The Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1968) further give specific meaning to these prohibitions:

The use of explosives, dynamite, or any other detonating substances for fishing.

Not only that but also the use of poisons, chemicals, or toxic substances such as DDT and other agro-chemicals in fishing.

Light fishing, including the use of lamps, generators, or other artificial light sources to attract fish is also unlawful.

To add, the use of undersised mesh nets, monofilament nets (anevidor in Ewe), or 'winch' in fresh waters (Yeji areas) is against the law.

Pair trawling (which I ever wrote about in the defunct 'Public Agenda' newspaper under the late minister, Gladys Asmah) and other industrial fishing activities within the inshore exclusion zone.

The statute also prohibits any fishing method or gear arrangement that endangers human life, including hazardous long-line systems with unsafe hook spacing.

Indeed, fishing by non-citizens, not only the Sarhelians, without the requisite licence or in contravention of licence conditions is a serious infraction.

The Hon Minister's action at Bruben is, therefore, not only highly commendable but also a faithful execution of a statutory duty to protect our fisheries, coastal communities, and national interest.

Enforcement of these laws is essential if we are to preserve our waters for the future generations and ensure equity between local fishermen and foreign fishermen.

I, therefore, wish to urge the minister to sustain this enforcement drive and to complement it with continuous education and collaboration with the security agencies (Navy and Police) and the traditional authorities.

Sure, when the law is enforced firmly, respect for it naturally follows.

Once again, the Hon Minister deserves commendations for choosing courage over convenience and for standing with my colleagues whose voices are often drowned out by several veiled groups.