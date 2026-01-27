Nigeria: S' Falcons Dominate Iffhs Women's Africa Best Xi 2025

27 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Nigeria's Super Falcons have reaffirmed their dominance in African women's football, as five of their players were named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women's Africa Best XI for 2025.

The prestigious lineup features goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfield powerhouse Christy Ucheibe, and forward Rasheedat Ajibade, underscoring Nigeria's strength across every area of the pitch.

The IFFHS noted that the Women's Africa Best XI for 2025 was compiled using a blend of statistical analysis and expert evaluation of performances at both club and international levels, reflecting the players' consistent impact throughout the year.

While the individual recognition highlights Nigeria's depth and quality, the Super Falcons remain focused on collective success. The ten-time African champions are strong favourites to defend their title at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to hold in Morocco this March, as they continue their pursuit of continental supremacy.

