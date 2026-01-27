Liberia: India Celebrates 77th Republic Day in Monrovia

India's commitment to national unity, gender equality, and inclusive growth is reaffirmed as the country celebrates its 77th Republic Day. During its celebration in Monrovia on Monday, January 26, Shri Manoj Bihari Verma, India's Ambassador to Liberia, read out the continuation of the Republic Day Address of Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.

As is the tradition, the Republic Day Address of the President of India is delivered on the eve of Republic Day in New Delhi, reflecting the country's constitutional legacy, socio-economic progress, and aspirations for the future. In her address, the President of India, through her ambassador in Liberia, Shri Manoj Bihari Verma, extended her greetings to the people of India in Liberia and the world.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the President of India reflected on the country's democratic journey, saying, "This is a moment for national introspection, a moment that provides an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future."

She mentioned the change that has occurred in India from its independence in 1947 to the adoption of its Constitution on January 26, 1950, "the moment our democratic republic came into existence." She referred to India as "the birthplace of democracy" and commended the Constitution for its ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President also remembered the national heroes like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose 150th birth anniversary celebrations are still going on, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who is remembered every year on Parakram Diwas.

President Murmu made a general mention of the citizens in all walks of life, including security personnel, farmers, healthcare workers, teachers, scientists, sanitation workers, and entrepreneurs.

"All enlightened and sensitive citizens are advancing the progress of our Republic," she said, while specially thanking Overseas Indians for their contributions to India's

A major part of the speech was dedicated to the achievements of women in India and the efforts of the government to promote gender equality.

The President pointed out increased women voters' participation, achievements in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojana, where 56% of accounts are held by women, and historic achievements in India in women's sports, including victories in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Blind Women's T20 World Cup, and an all-Indian women's final in the Chess World Cup.

She stressed that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which focuses on increasing women's political representation, would be at the core of India's journey to Viksit Bharat. "The role of Nari Shakti will be crucial in the making of Viksit Bharat."

President Murmu reiterated the Government's commitment to empowering marginalized and tribal populations in India. She pointed out: "Celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honor Birsa Munda, Adi Karmayogi to promote tribal leadership, over 6 crore screenings of sickle cell anemia patients under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission, and providing quality education to tribal students through Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

"These campaigns are working to bring harmony between traditions and modern development among tribal communities."

The President, referring to the farmers as the "backbone of our society and economy," explained the ongoing efforts to provide fair pricing, credit, crop insurance, seeds, irrigation, and organic farming. She also mentioned the tremendous progress made in poverty alleviation, stating that millions have moved above the poverty line.

The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which supports around 81 crore people, and the construction of over four million fully serviced homes for poor families were mentioned as major milestones.

In her address, through Ambassador Verma, President Murmu talked about the youth of India, who are at the core of India's development, mentioning their contributions to global innovation, science, entrepreneurship, and sports.

"Our youth are the flag bearers of our nation's development journey," said the President.

She mentioned the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), which offers opportunities for leadership and skill development, and the growth of the start-up ecosystem, which is driving the future of India.

The President also highlighted India's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, despite the current global uncertainties.

"We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future," she said.

She also discussed some of the key economic reforms, which included: Major investments in world-class infrastructure, promoting self-reliance through 'Atma-nirbharata', Swadeshi implementation of GST, creation of a unified national market, and labour reforms through four Labour Codes.

The President also reaffirmed the country's commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual traditions, including Ayurveda, Yoga, and classical knowledge. She also appreciated the efforts put into the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which is aimed at reviving the knowledge systems of the ancient Indian civilization.

She also noted that the Constitution is now available in all Indian languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, which strengthens the idea of constitutional nationalism.

The address also touched upon the economic reforms that the country is undergoing, including the streamlining of governance, repeal of old laws, and simplification of rules and regulations.

President Murmu also touched on India's leadership in the world of digital payments, stating that "more than half of the world's digital transactions take place in India."

National Defence and Operation Sindoor

The message celebrated the country's armed forces and Operation Sindoor, which is a significant counter-terrorism operation carried out in the country in 2025.

The President also mentioned her visits to the Siachen Base Camp and the country's defence capabilities, which include the Sukhoi, Rafale, INS Vikrant, and the submarine INS Vaghsheer.

Ambassador Verma talked about the country's leadership in the world of environmental protection through the LiFE initiative.

"Mother Earth's precious resources must remain available for future generations," the President stated in her address.

The President also reaffirmed the country's commitment to world peace in the face of rising global tensions.

Concluding her speech, President Murmu quoted a tribute to the "sacred soil" of India by Rabindranath Tagore, encouraging all Indians to maintain national pride and unity. "Let us all work together with the spirit of national pride and make our Republic even more glorious," she said, wishing all Indians peace, harmony, and prosperity.

As Indians around the world, including those in Liberia, mark the 77th Republic Day, the message from President Murmu has reiterated India's vision of a strong, inclusive, and progressive republic.