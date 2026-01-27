Liberia: The Numbers Look Good. but When Will the Economy Reach the People?

editorial

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Annual Message says Liberia's economy is improving. The numbers sound encouraging. The economy grew faster in 2025. Inflation fell to its lowest level in many years. Government revenue increased more than ever before. The Liberian dollar is more stable, and exports are up. On paper, the country appears to be moving in the right direction.

These achievements matter. After years of economic trouble, it is good news that the government has brought more discipline to spending, improved revenue collection, and restored some confidence at home and abroad. Stability is important. Without it, nothing else works.

But for most Liberians, the economy is not experienced through charts and percentages. It is felt in the market, on the roadside, at the fuel pump, in the school yard, and in the struggle to put food on the fire at the end of the day. The real question for 2026 is whether these improvements are reaching ordinary people who live from hand to mouth.

The government says prices for rice, flour, and fuel have gone down. For families who buy food cup by cup or bag by bag, even small changes matter. Yet many people still feel the pressure. Transport fares remain high. Rent is rising. Electricity is either unavailable or unreliable. A little sickness can still wipe out a household's savings. When inflation is said to be low, people expect some breathing space. When life still feels just as hard, doubt sets in.

Government revenue is now at a record high. Liberia is even preparing a supplemental budget, something not seen in many years. This should be good news for the people. But money collected by government only means something when it shows up in real services. Roads should be passable all year, not only in the dry season or when politicians are visiting. Clinics should have medicines. Schools should function without parents being forced to pay unofficial fees. Public offices should work without people having to beg or pay something extra.

The government also plans to widen the tax net, raise some taxes slightly, and introduce a value-added tax in the coming years. These policies may make sense on paper. But in a country where many people struggle to survive daily, taxes will only be accepted if people see clear benefits. When citizens pay more but see little improvement, trust breaks down, and resistance grows.

Job creation is another area where the gap between numbers and reality is clear. Mining and exports are growing, and big investment deals have been signed. But many young people still cannot find steady work. Growth that creates wealth without jobs leaves too many behind. Promises of future employment must turn into real opportunities that young people can see and access now.

President Boakai speaks of moving "from resolve to results." That is the right message. Liberia has had good plans before, but too often results never reached the ordinary citizen. Economic stability is not the end goal; it is only the starting point. The real test is whether people feel less pressure, not more.

Liberians are patient people. They understand that fixing a broken economy takes time. But patience depends on hope, and hope depends on visible change. When parents can feed their children more easily, when transport becomes more affordable, when electricity and water are reliable, and when public money is used honestly, then people will believe the economy is improving.

Until then, the economy will remain something people hear about, not something they live.