Ghana: MoE Clarifies Ai Education Tool Pilot, Assures Inclusion of GA and Adangbe

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has clarified that the selection of four Ghanaian languages for the pilot phase of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered education tool is not intended to exclude any linguistic group.

The Ministry has therefore assured that Ga and Adangbe will be included in subsequent phases of the programme.

This clarification follows concerns raised by members of the Ga and Adangbe community over the perceived omission of their languages from a proposed collaboration between the Ministry and Google to develop an AI-based learning platform.

In a statement issued in Accra and signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister for Education, Mr Hashmin Mohammed, the Ministry explained that the announcement made by the Minister for Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, was strictly limited to a pilot phase aimed at testing the effectiveness, adaptability and educational impact of the tool.

According to the statement, the pilot phase is intended to guide the gradual scale-up and eventual nationwide implementation of the initiative.

"The programme is designed to be inclusive," the statement said, adding that upon the successful completion and evaluation of the pilot phase, the AI education tool would be expanded to cover all 12 approved Ghanaian languages, including Ga and Adangbe.

The Ministry stressed that the pilot was not meant to marginalise or permanently exclude any linguistic or cultural group.

Reaffirming its commitment to Ghana's linguistic diversity, the Ministry said it remained dedicated to ensuring equitable representation and access in all national education initiatives, particularly those leveraging emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes.

The statement further indicated that the Ministry looked forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders, traditional authorities and communities across the country as Ghana pursued a more inclusive, technology-driven education system.