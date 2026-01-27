Ghana: AMA Issues Ultimatum to Pavement Traders

Traders selling on pavements and streets in Accra have been urged to comply with the 'Operation Red Line' initiative of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) ahead of a decongestion exercise scheduled for February 1, 2026.

The traders have been given a one-week ultimatum to stop selling beyond the red line demarcations on pavements or face enforcement actions when the exercise begins.

The 'Operation Red Line' initiative is a new demarcation strategy introduced by the AMA to improve pedestrian safety and regulate street trading within the Central Business District of Accra.

Speaking at a press conference and stakeholder engagement in Accra on Friday, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, explained that the objective of the exercise was not to deprive traders of their livelihoods but to ensure compliance with existing rules governing street trading.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The decongestion exercise we will be carrying out is not meant to stop you, the traders, from selling or transacting business. What we are appealing to you is that you ensure you do not cross the red line demarcation marks on the pavements," Ms Ocloo cautioned.

She noted that maintaining a clean city remained a major priority of President John Dramani Mahama, and therefore called on traders and drivers to cooperate with the AMA and security agencies to ensure a successful exercise.

"Every now and then I receive a call from President Mahama on sanitation in the capital city, which reflects the importance he attaches to it. Because of that, I am always engaging the Metropolitan and Municipal Chief Executives on how we can improve sanitation in the city," she said.

Ms Ocloo further urged the public to cooperate fully with the AMA and other assemblies to enhance sanitation and pedestrian safety in Accra.

For his part, the Chief Executive of the AMA, Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, warned that traders who flout the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

"Despite the warnings I have given on various occasions during similar exercises, some traders continue to disobey. This time, when we get hold of you, we will seize your items and take you to court to ensure that you face prosecution," Mr Allotey stated.

He also cautioned motorists who park at unauthorised locations, indicating that such drivers would face strict sanctions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This time, we will ensure that we strictly enforce the laws during the decongestion exercise to keep the capital city clean and orderly," he added.

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q