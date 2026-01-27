Ghana: Ho Technical University Recognises Five Former Leaders

The Ho Technical University (HTU) Council has recognised five of its former leaders with the unveiling of busts and rolls in their honour, aimed at motivating present and future leaders to commit themselves to the development of the university.

The honoured former leaders are Dr George Mawusi Afeti, former Rector of the then Ho Polytechnic from 1993 to 2006; Dr Komla Agbeko Dzisi, Rector from 2006 to 2010; Dr Victor Kofi Afun Jakpasu, who served from 2010 to 2014; Professor Emmanuel Kojo Sakyi, Rector from 2014 to 2018; and Mr James Yao Vodzi, Principal from 1980 to 1986.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Professor Ben Honyenuga, said the occasion was not only to recognise the five leaders but also to honour past Registrars, Secretaries, Vice-Rectors and former Council Chairpersons who had contributed to the institution's growth.

Professor Honyenuga stressed that the ceremony was not merely about unveiling bronze and stone monuments, but an opportunity to reflect on the hard work and enduring legacies of past leaders whose efforts transformed Ho Polytechnic into a fully-fledged technical university.

"These distinguished leaders were visionaries who did not read from the book of lamentation, but remained focused and committed to driving change," he said.

He added that the leadership style of the past administrators was rooted in service, dedication and a determination to succeed, values which, he noted, must be emulated to ensure the continued growth of the university.

The Council Chairperson of HTU, Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi, described the event as historic and the first of its kind, noting that although the contributions of the former leaders were well remembered, it was important to formally honour them to inspire current leaders and future generations.

Professor Dzisi lauded the university for the initiative, stating that the recognition would not only motivate the present leadership but also encourage students to work hard and aspire to leadership positions in the future.

On behalf of the honourees, Dr George Mawusi Afeti, a former Rector of the then Ho Polytechnic, expressed gratitude to the university for the recognition and urged staff and students alike to distinguish themselves in their respective places of work and service.