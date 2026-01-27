Ghana: African Herbal Products Must Meet Global Standards

The Chief Executive Officer of Amega Herbal Bitters, Mr Albert Asiedu Boadu, has called for stricter standardisation and regulatory compliance in Africa's herbal and wellness industry to enhance global competitiveness.

He said African-owned brands were no longer positioned merely as cultural symbols but were increasingly emerging as serious global players driven by science, quality control and long-term vision in the fast-evolving wellness and consumer goods market.

Mr Asiedu Boadu made the remarks in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, touching on entrepreneurship, responsible leadership, quality assurance and the balance between indigenous knowledge and modern regulatory standards.

"This journey did not begin as a business idea. It began as a responsibility," he said, explaining that although indigenous herbal knowledge was powerful, it remained vulnerable to misuse and misrepresentation without proper controls.

According to him, Amega Herbal Bitters was founded on three core pillars -- research, regulation and respect for tradition. From the outset, the company invested in formulation discipline, documentation and regulatory alignment, an approach he said had distinguished it in a crowded and often loosely regulated sector.

"If herbal products are not standardised, tested and responsibly presented, they risk losing public trust, and that is dangerous for the entire industry," he stated.

Mr Asiedu Boadu acknowledged that regulation had been one of the most challenging yet defining aspects of the company's growth, noting that compliance was often perceived as a barrier to innovation.

"Regulation is not an enemy of innovation. It is its guardian," he said, adding that the company deliberately aligned with national standards even when the process slowed expansion.

He noted that this commitment had strengthened consumer confidence and positioned Amega Herbal Bitters as a credible brand beyond Ghana. "Shortcuts may bring quick profits, but they destroy long-term legitimacy," he added.

On the perceived tension between ancestral knowledge and scientific validation, Mr Asiedu Boadu rejected the notion that the two were incompatible, describing traditional practitioners as scientists in their own right.

"Our ancestors were scientists in their own right. What modern science does is help us document, refine and safeguard what already exists," he explained.

He said traditional formulations at Amega Herbal Bitters were subjected to structured processes, quality controls and consistency checks to ensure reliability without erasing cultural roots.

"African knowledge does not need dilution. It needs documentation and discipline," he stated.

Mr Asiedu Boadu also described leadership in the herbal and wellness sector as a moral obligation, stressing accountability to consumers, communities and future generations.

"Any product that reaches the public must be treated as a trust," he said, noting that ethical marketing, responsible communication and internal accountability were non-negotiable values.

"Growth without ethics is failure in disguise," he warned.

With increasing global demand for natural and plant-based products, Mr Asiedu Boadu said African brands were well positioned to compete internationally if they adhered to global standards.

"The world is ready for African products, but it is not ready for excuses," he said, stressing that quality, transparency and consistency were essential for accessing international markets.

He called for stronger collaboration among African herbal enterprises to standardise practices and collectively raise industry standards across the continent.

"Africa's competitive advantage is authenticity, but authenticity must meet global standards," he emphasised.