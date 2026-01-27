Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Record Big Wins

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their biggest win of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, cruising to a 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Eleven Wonders in their Matchday 20 encounter at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko also secured an emphatic 3-0 win yesterday, thrashing Basake Holy Stars, with striker Albert Amoah marking his return with a spectacular overhead kick.

Hearts' most decisive victory of the campaign came through goals from Mawuli Wayo, Martin Karikari, and a penalty converted by Kelvin Osei Asibey.

The win further boosted the Phobians' title ambitions, surpassing their previous heaviest victory of the season -- a 2-0 away win against Berekum Chelsea in Matchday Six.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite being the designated away side, Hearts played on familiar turf and were eager to respond positively after drawing with Dreams FC at the same venue the previous week.

The tone was set as early as the eighth minute when winger Mawuli Wayo latched onto a through ball from Henry Kwaku Boateng, who cleverly dummied defender Hakem Milla before Wayo fired a left-footed strike into the corner of goalkeeper Hardy Obenfo Adjei's post.

After the early breakthrough, the contest remained competitive but goalless until the 63rd minute, when substitute Martin Karikari doubled Hearts' lead by bundling home a rebound after Boateng's effort struck the post.

Hearts of Oak dominated possession throughout the match, leaving Eleven Wonders chasing the game and posing little threat to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Twelve minutes from time, defender Kelvin Osei Asibey sealed the win from the penalty spot after Wonders' defender Hamza Musah was adjudged to have fouled Hamza Issah in the box.

Hearts nearly added a fourth in stoppage time, but Kofi Asamoah's right-footed strike crashed against the crossbar.

The defeat -- Wonders' 15th of the season -- leaves them rooted at the bottom of the table with nine points from 20 matches. They will next face Young Apostles at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kotoko's return to winning ways was sparked by a 33rd-minute penalty after a pressured attacker was brought down in the area.

Captain Samba O'Neil calmly converted from the spot to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Albert Amoah, introduced in the second half after returning on loan from a Libyan club, wasted little time making his mark, scoring with a spectacular overhead kick in the 74th minute.

Kwame Opoku completed the scoring with another overhead kick, sealing all three points for Kotoko.