Ghana: GOC Offers Scholarship to Two Athletes

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has rolled out a targeted athlete development programme in Europe to support two promising athletes as part of preparations towards the 2028 Olympic Games.

Through the Olympic Solidarity programme, judo star Elizabeth Serwaa Oduro has received advanced training in France, while taekwondo athlete Henritta Naa Ayele Armah will train in Germany to further her development.

The Olympic Scholarship covers the athletes' travel to the training centres and provides return tickets at the end of the programme.

It also includes funding for one round-trip travel per year to allow the athletes to return home during holidays, as well as a $5,000 travel subsidy to support competition-related travel.

President of the GOC, Mr Richard Akpokavie, said the decision formed part of a deliberate long-term strategy aimed at enhancing Ghana's medal prospects at the quadrennial Olympic Games.

He lauded the various sports federations for their tireless behind-the-scenes efforts in shaping athletes who continue to fly Ghana's flag at major international competitions.

Mr Akpokavie added that the athletes would be closely evaluated through their participation in key international tournaments during their European training stints.

President of the Ghana Judo Association, Mr Kenneth Arthur, thanked the GOC for selecting the judo athlete as part of the initial group, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in the sport.