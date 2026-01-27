Ghana: FIFA-Backed U-15 Girls' Tourney Kicks Off

The first FIFA-backed U-15 Girls Regional Colts League was officially launched on Friday by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), with the opening matches taking place in the Greater Accra Region.

Under the FIFA League Development Programme, the Regional Colts Leagues will be staged across all 10 football regions in the country and are expected to provide a nationally coordinated and accessible pathway for girls under the age of 15 to progress into elite football structures.

Speaking at the launch, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku said the league was expected to strengthen women's football development in Ghana by enhancing early talent identification, promoting grassroots participation and ensuring a smooth transition from youth football to elite and national team levels.

Beyond the technical benefits, Mr Simeon-Okraku noted that the league also serves as a platform for character development and empowerment for young girls.

He cautioned that sustained success at the top level must be built on strong foundations, describing the U-15 Girls Regional Colts Leagues as critical to the future of Ghana's women's national teams.

The GFA President reaffirmed the association's commitment to women's grassroots football and assured young players and stakeholders of continued support.

On her part, FIFA Technical Expert, Thuba Bridgette Sibandda, said that by targeting this specific age group, FIFA was being deliberate in strengthening the development pathway and solidifying the foundation for the future of the game.

She congratulated the GFA for strictly adhering to FIFA's laid-down procedures, which she said had contributed to the recent successes of football development in the country.

Madam Sibandda performed the ceremonial kick-off at the McDan La Town Astro Turf last Saturday alongside officials from the League Board and the GFA, officially ushering in the start of the competition nationwide.

In the opening fixtures, Ridge City Women defeated Ideal Ladies 2-1, Epiphany New Gen beat Accra Ladyz 2-0, Dangme South played out a goalless draw with Rock Ladies, while Cabfix Ladies thrashed Ga West Ladies 9-0.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

