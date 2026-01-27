Liberia: Lacra Unveils National Agriculture Traceability System Roadmap to Strengthen Farmers

Monrovia — The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) on Thursday unveiled a proposed National Agriculture Traceability System Roadmap, outlining Liberia's pathway toward compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The EUDR is a European Union law aimed at preventing deforestation and forest degradation linked to products placed on or exported to the EU market. Under the regulation, companies must ensure that covered commodities are deforestation-free, legally produced according to the laws of the country of origin, and fully traceable through a due-diligence system, including relocation of production areas.

The regulation applies to key commodities such as cattle (beef and leather), cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soy, wood, and rubber, as well as products derived from them.

Stakeholders Convene on Traceability

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The National Traceability Steering Committee meeting, held at the Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, brought together representatives from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), the LACRA Board, the House and Senate Committees on Agriculture, the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), CDA, farmers' groups, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Participants emphasized the importance of linking agricultural products to verified and registered farmers as a key requirement for meeting EUDR compliance.

LACRA Acting Director Warns of Economic Risks

Addressing the gathering, LACRA Acting Director General Dan Saryee stressed the urgent need to address challenges associated with EUDR, describing it as Liberia's "next nightmare" if not properly managed.

"As an entity providing regulatory responsibility to our farmers and all actors within the value chain, we thought it was very important to take the lead on this matter," Saryee said.

He noted that late last year, stakeholders and technical experts met to review the critical implications of EUDR, adding that the regulation is often misunderstood.

"Many people misunderstand the intent of EUDR. It is not just a European requirement; it is a global requirement," he explained.

"In my recent meeting with the Chinese Embassy, as we seek to place our products on the Chinese market, EUDR was mentioned. This tells us that it is not targeted at one locality."

Mr. Saryee further warned that failure to comply could have devastating consequences for farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If EUDR is not addressed, we as legislators, government officials, and technicians risk a situation where over 30 percent of our farmers' products will grow and die on the farms without access to markets," he cautioned.

The LACRA Acting Director called on both local and international stakeholders to collaborate in addressing EUDR-related challenges. He also praised development partners and the Government of Liberia for funding the country's first agricultural traceability platform in Lofa County, aimed at ensuring compliance with international trade laws.

"EUDR is our next nightmare, and we must confront it together as a nation to defend the survival of our farmers and their farms," Saryee said.

Meanwhile, Bobby Mensah, Program Lead at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), noted that although Liberia has been granted an additional year to meet EUDR requirements, failure to comply could result in the loss of millions of dollars annually in export earnings.

"EUDR is not voluntary; it is a compliance measure. It is a must," Mensah stated. "The IFC is excited to support the Government of Liberia in ensuring that all necessary legal and regulatory frameworks are put in place."