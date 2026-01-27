Liberia: LFA Deputy Technical Director Nathaniel Sherman Apologizes to Coaches After Heated Row

Monrovia — In an effort to quell a rising firestorm within the Liberian football community, Nathaniel S. Sherman, the Deputy Technical Director of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has issued a public apology to the Liberia Football Coaches Association (LFCA).

The move follows a series of controversial remarks made on January 25, 2026, which many local tacticians viewed as a direct affront to their professional credibility.

In a formal statement released this week, Sherman admitted that his comments were "inappropriate" and had caused unintended "misunderstanding, discomfort, and offense" within the coaching fraternity.

"I recognize that my words were inappropriate and failed to reflect the respect and appreciation the Coaches Association and coaches across Liberia deserve," Sherman stated.

"It was never my intention to disrespect the Association or undermine the hard work of coaches in our country."

Sherman's plea for reconciliation comes as he pledges to maintain greater professionalism, calling for "unity and collaboration" to advance the sport in Liberia.

The Genesis: A Question of Credentials

The controversy began following a social media post by sports journalist Thomas Kojo Roulhac. Roulhac questioned the LFA's decision to appoint Sherman who at the time held a CAF License C to a supervisory role over coaches who possess superior CAF License A and B certifications.

The journalist pointed out a perceived institutional irony while the LFA mandates that First Division clubs employ License A coaches; it placed a License C holder in a senior technical oversight position.

Roulhac emphasized that Liberia boasts one of the highest concentrations of License A coaches in West Africa, many of whom are former national team stars and league-winning veterans.

The Response That Ignited the Flame

Rather than addressing the institutional concerns, Sherman's initial response was widely seen as confrontational. Defending his appointment, he touted his background as a video analyst, fitness coach, and CAF/FIFA educator, adding that he was nearing the completion of his License B.

However, it was his challenge to the coaching body that drew the most ire.

Sherman reportedly dared License A and B coaches to prove their technical superiority, vowing to resign if any coach could "cross" him in football related competence a statement that many felt trivialized the formal licensing process.

Backlash from the Touchline

The remarks did not sit well with football veterans. Mr. Emmett Stages Glassco, President of Upper League Women Senior Professional FC and former First Vice President of the Coaches Association, slammed Sherman's rhetoric as "reckless and disrespectful."

Glassco argued that such comments undermine the integrity of the profession and highlighted a policy contradiction.

"The LFA is increasing licensing demands on clubs, which places financial burdens on teams, yet they appear to lower the bar for technical roles within the Association," Glassco remarked.

He questioned why highly decorated Liberian coaches continue to be bypassed for key leadership roles.

Stakeholders Call for LFA Clarity

While Sherman's apology has served as a temporary de-escalation, the episode has reignited a debate over the LFA's hiring criteria.

Football analysts are now calling on the local football governing body to provide clear, transparent qualifications for senior technical appointments to avoid future friction.

As of press time, the Liberia Football Association has remained silent on the matter, failing to issue an official statement regarding the qualifications for the Deputy Technical Director post or the fallout from the social media spat.