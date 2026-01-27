Liberia: Cape Mount Lauded for Exceptional Sportsmanship in 2025/2026 County Meet

Monrovia — Citizens of Grand Cape Mount County are receiving high praise for their exemplary sportsmanship and unwavering unity during the recently concluded 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The county's conduct throughout the tournament has been hailed as a masterclass in collective pride and commitment to fair play.

Speaking on behalf of the county, Sam Fahnbuleh emphasized that the tournament served as a powerful catalyst for togetherness, bridging individual differences for the sake of the "Green and White" banner.

He particularly highlighted the county's unified front during a high-stakes protest filed against Lofa County following a 3-1 group stage defeat.

The protest was ultimately upheld in favor of Grand Cape Mount a victory Fahnbuleh credited not just to the legal team, but to the solidarity of the county.

"The sportsmanship we displayed showed that we are united as one people with a shared goal of fairness," Fahnbuleh said.

"I call on all Cape Mountianians to maintain this togetherness for the continued growth and development of our county."

A Technical Success Story

Beyond the boardroom victories, Fahnbuleh lauded the technical leadership of the county's sports department.

He described the work of the legal team and sports officials during the protest period as "timely and inspiring."

On the pitch, the county's athletic performance remained formidable.

Fahnbuleh showered praise on head coach Samir Kamara, his technical staff, and the football squad for their deep run into the semifinals.

Although their journey ended with a 3-0 loss to eventual powerhouse Grand Kru County, their performance was noted as a significant achievement for the region.

The county's kickball team also earned top marks, battling through a grueling bracket to reach the grand finale, where they narrowly conceded the title to Margibi County.

Lessons for the 2026/2027 Campaign

With the current season in the rearview mirror, Fahnbuleh is already looking toward the 2026/2027 edition of the National County Sports Meet.

He urged the County Steering Committee and future sports leadership to conduct a "careful review" of past challenges to ensure even greater success next year.

"Let this spirit of unity, dedication, and sportsmanship guide us as we continue to elevate Grand Cape Mount County in all areas of development," he concluded.

The National County Sports Meet remains Liberia's most prestigious sporting event, designed to foster national reconciliation and social cohesion. This year, the conduct of Grand Cape Mount stands out as a testament to the tournament's core values.