Nigeria: Akwa Ibom PDP Holds Stakeholders' Meeting, Reaffirms Commitment to Party's Rebirth

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State held a strategic stakeholders' meeting on Monday, 26 January, in Uyo, as leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the party's rebirth and rebuilding.

The Caretaker Chairman of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, Iquat Umoren, thanked the stakeholders for keeping faith with the party despite the current happenings, noting that the stakeholders' meeting was part of the party's strategic plan to commence its rebirth and rebuilding.

"We are here to prepare our strategy for the year. It is time for us to go into the communities. It is clear that we all have political value; that is why they want us," Mr Umoren, a lawyer, stated while assuring that the PDP in the state will bounce back under his leadership.

"Don't let anyone lie to you. The PDP is very strong in Akwa Ibom. That is why, despite all the people they claim they have, they are still afraid and are still coming after those of us who are remaining in PDP. Together, we will work, rebuild this party and reclaim our mandate in 2027."

Ini Emembong, the PDP national publicity secretary, flew in from Abuja to attend the meeting.

Mr Ememobong, a lawyer, admitted that the PDP was currently undergoing a test, but urged members not to be bothered about who was leaving or joining the PDP, as the party will continue to thrive.

"I want to charge you all to brace up because they will test you. I can assure you that they will come to buy you, but the question is, how much will you be worth?"

Speaking on the multiple lawsuits involving the PDP, Mr Ememobong assured that the cases will soon be heard, expressing the confidence that the judgements will be in favour of the party following judicial precedents in cases of similar nature.

"I can assure you that we have reached the bottom of the valley. From here on, it is a movement up. I can assure you that PDP is coming back strong in Nigeria. Whether it will come back strong in Akwa Ibom will depend on us," he added.

Ex-federal lawmaker Onofiok Luke speaks

A former member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke, extolled members for their steadfastness.

"I want to commend everyone of us for keeping faith with the party. I am happy that you all have remained committed and faithful to the PDP.

"My belief is that those who have left the PDP have their reasons, and it is their right, and I will not speak about them. However, I want those in the other party to allow us remain in our party. Let them allow us to exercise our rights and freedom of association to remain in our party the same way we have respected their rights and freedom to move from one party to another," Mr Luke, a lawyer, said.

"This party has given me all my political platforms, from governor's aide to state legislature, and speaker (Akwa Ibom House of Assembly) and thereafter federal lawmaker. So, if this same party is in its trying times, good conscience forbids that I abandon it. I will rather remain and rebuild the party, trusting the word of God in John 12:24, which says, 'Verily, verily, I say unto you, except a corn of wheat falls into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it dies, it bringeth forth much fruit."'

The former lawmaker continued: "In Job 14:7-9, the scripture assures us that 'for there is hope for a tree, if it is cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch will not cease. Though its root may grow old in the earth, and its stump may die in the ground, yet at the scent of water it will bud and bring forth branches like a plant'. This party shall rise and flourish again," Mr Luke said to other stakeholders and members.

In their separate remarks, a former chairman of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, Uwem Ita Etuk, the PDP chieftains, Tony Esu, Chris Abasieyo and other PDP stakeholders in the state urged members to go back to their communities and embark on robust mobilisation, noting that the PDP was still the most popular party in villages across the state.

The highlight of the meeting was the constitution of the Akwa Ibom PDP Elders' Forum, with Mr Etuk as chairman, Mr Esu as deputy chairman, and Mr Abasieyo and Adasi Obolum as members.