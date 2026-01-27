Nigeria: 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo Begins February 9

With a mere 20 days remaining until the highly anticipated 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, organisers have confirmed that the Marathon Expo is set to run from 9th to 13th February.

This five-day event will be held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and is expected to be a hive of activity in the run-up to the main race. More than just a pre-race formality, the Expo promises a lively experience, featuring games, rewards, music, and entertainment. Attendees can also look forward to exciting discount sales from various vendors, making it a must-visit for both runners and sports enthusiasts.

Crucially, participants will collect their official race-day kits at the Expo, ensuring all registered runners are fully prepared for the 14th February showdown on the streets of Lagos.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, organised by Nilayo Sports Ltd, benefits from significant support from the Lagos State Government and key partners including Access Bank, 7Up, Aquafina, Kia Motors, and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), among others.