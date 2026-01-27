Nigeria: NSC Confirms Pre-Games Camp for Team Nigeria Ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that Nigerian athletes preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, will undertake an intensive four-week residential training camp. This initiative aims to ensure optimal performance at the Games.

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, announced that a training base has been secured in Aberdeen, Scotland. This strategic move is designed to enhance coordination, minimise travel fatigue, and eliminate last-minute logistical challenges.

In a statement released yesterday, signed by Dr. Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi, Director of Information and Public Relations for the National Sports Commission, Hon. Olopade stated that situating the camp within the host country well in advance of the Games reflects lessons learned from previous international competitions.

"We have deliberately positioned our preparation camp close to the competition environment to allow athletes to settle early and train under similar conditions. Experience has shown us that last-minute movements across countries can be disruptive. This time, we are prioritising stability, structure, and proper coordination," he explained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Team Nigeria will arrive at the Aberdeen camp four weeks before the opening ceremony, providing ample time for acclimatisation, technical refinement, and team bonding.

The Director General noted that his visit to Scotland was part of the Commission's broader early-stage planning, focusing on securing athlete-friendly accommodation and ensuring a seamless transition into competition mode.

"Our goal is to remove avoidable stress from the athletes and technical crew. By planning early and working within established performance frameworks, we are putting measures in place to support peak performance when it matters most," he added.

The NSC also confirmed that preparations are being guided by Elite Podium Board recommendations, highlighting the Commission's commitment to professionalism, evidence-based planning, and international best practices.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring 10 sports, are scheduled to take place from 23rd July to 2nd August.