Nigeria: Och'idoma Hails Sport As Vital Tool for Crime Reduction, Social Inclusion

His Royal Highness, AgabaIdu, PFD, Elaigwu Odogbo John, the Och'Idoma and President of the Idoma Area Traditional Council, has underscored the profound significance of sport, asserting it extends far beyond mere competition to encompass education, character development, unity, peace-building, crime reduction, and social inclusion.

He made the remarks when the President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, and a national delegation paid him a courtesy in his palace in Otukpo over the weekend.

"In a nation with a youthful population like Nigeria, sports remain one of the strongest platforms for youth engagement and empowerment, crime reduction and social inclusion, talent discovery and economic opportunity, national pride and global representation," the Och'Idoma stated, highlighting its crucial role in national development.

He emphasised the powerful synergy between traditional rulers, as guardians of culture and moral authority, and sports journalists, as custodians of narratives and inspiration. "When these two institutions work together, the impact is far-reaching and transformational," he declared, urging journalists to utilise their platforms for societal benefit and acknowledging their role in celebrating sporting achievements.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Idoma paramount ruler, who was also presented with the prestigious SWAN National Order of Sports Award during the visit, praised the dedication of past and present SWAN members.

As a newly appointed National Patron, he urged the association to prioritise grassroots and school sports, particularly in rural areas, to uncover untapped talent; establish mentorship programmes for aspiring sports journalists; foster partnerships with traditional rulers across Nigeria to mobilise communities and revitalise local sports festivals; strengthen it's advocacy for improved sports policies, infrastructure, athlete welfare, and transparent administration; and invest in modern storytelling and digital archiving of Nigeria's sports history.

The Och'Idoma reaffirmed his commitment to supporting youth empowerment through sport and encouraging collaboration between SWAN and traditional institutions, stating, "I see this patronage not as a title, but as a shared mission to build a healthier, more united, and purpose-driven Nigeria."

Earlier, SWAN President Benjamin expressed gratitude for the Och'Idoma's significant contribution to the SWAN@60 celebrations and explained that the purpose of the delegation was to present him with one of SWAN's highest honours and formally nominate him as a patron.

The occasion was graced by a host of dignitaries, including First and Second Class Traditional Chiefs of the Idoma Area Traditional Council, along with the President and Secretary-General of Ochetoha K'Idoma, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu and Chief Dr Paul Edeh esq. A delegation from Makurdi, led by Hembadoon Orsar, Chairman of the Benue State Chapter of SWAN, also attended.