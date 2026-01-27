Nigeria: Court Orders FCT Workers to Suspend Strike

The court ordered FCTA workers to return to work from their nearly two weeks strike.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers to suspend their ongoing strike pending further hearing in a suit brought by the FCT authorities to stop the industrial action.

Judge Emmanuel Subilim issued the order in a ruling on an application by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the FCTA.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The strike, which has gone on for nearly two weeks, involves workers who are central to running the capital city's core services.

Mr Sublim, granting the request for an interlocutory injunction, ordered the workers to resume work pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit brought by the plaintiffs.

The judge held that although the issues raised by the workers qualified as a trade dispute and met the required legal conditions, the workers' right to embark on industrial action was not absolute.

He ruled that workers were prohibited from participating in a strike once a dispute had been referred to the National Industrial Court.

The court referenced Section 18(1)(e) of the Trade Dispute Act and noted that the suspension of the strike ensures the dispute is properly handled. It held that ongoing strikes must stop once a suit is filed by originating summons, which counts as a formal referral.

"An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby granted, restraining the claimants and representatives... from further embarking on any industrial action against the claimant. The order shall remain in force, pending the determination of this suit," the judge said.

He warned that failure to comply with Section 18 of the Act could attract sanctions.

The judge then adjourned further hearing until 23 March.

Backstory

Workers under the Federal Capital Territory Administration began an indefinite strike on 19 January 2026 over unresolved welfare issues. The workers, organised under the Joint Union Action Committee, cited unpaid salaries, promotion arrears and poor work conditions.

Following the strike, Mr Wike approached the National Industrial Court, seeking an order to declare the strike illegal and restrain the unions and their members from continuing the action.

The workers opposed the suit, arguing that their grievances remained unresolved despite engagements with the FCTA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the hearing of the motion on Monday, a lawyer representing the workers' union, Maxwell Opara, had urged the court to dismiss the application. He argued that the reliefs sought would amount to determining the substantive suit at the interlocutory stage.

Mr Opara also said directing workers to resume work while salaries remained unpaid was risky. He urged the court to consider arbitration and to compel the FCT minister to attend negotiations to resolve the dispute.