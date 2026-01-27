Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Gantry Price

Despite the price adjustment, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has increased the gantry price of petrol from N699 per litre to N799 per litre.

The refinery announced the adjustment in a statement issued on Monday, adding that MRS filling stations will now sell petrol at N839 per litre, up from N739 per litre maintained in recent weeks.

"With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability. Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre," the statement said.

The gantry price is the price at which petroleum products are sold from the depot to the retailer before it is transported to the retail outlet and sold to the end consumer.

Following the price adjustment, the refinery reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and an uninterrupted nationwide supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The increase comes amid reports of persistent operational challenges at the refinery's Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) unit, which have continued to cap crude processing rates and constrain gasoline output.

Last week, Kpler, a global energy analytics firm, said the restart of the refinery's 200,000 barrels-per-day RFCC unit has been pushed to 10 February and could face further delays following repeated outages since April last year.

The report surfaced less than three weeks after several media reports and social media posts alleged that the Dangote refinery had shut down operations, a claim the company has since denied.

On Tuesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES observed that NNPC retail outlets along Lugbe airport road axis in Abuja are selling at N815/litre, while several other filling stations like Shafa, Sharon and others, have been selling at N820/litre and above.

"Temporary price support"

The refinery recalled that during the recent festive period, it implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians amid heightened household spending.

According to the statement, this marked the second consecutive festive season in which the refinery absorbed high costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

"Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said the refinery continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally.

He noted that the refinery's design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities. According to him, this capability ensures that domestic supply remains stable and uninterrupted.

The official argued that as a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians," the statement said.