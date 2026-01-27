Nigeria: 10 African Countries Nigerians Can Visit Without a Visa

Planning a trip within African countries doesn't always have to involve long embassy queues, costly visa fees, or complicated paperwork.
With a Nigerian passport, travellers can access several African countries visa-free, making regional travel easier, faster and more affordable.
Thanks largely to regional agreements such as the ECOWAS free movement protocol, Nigerians can enter a number of African destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
These countries offer rich cultural experiences, scenic landscapes, historic landmarks and vibrant city life: without the added barrier of visa processing.
That said, travellers are still advised to confirm entry requirements before departure, ensure their passports meet validity rules, and carry supporting documents such as return tickets and proof of accommodation where required.
According to data from Passport Index, here are 10 African countries Nigerians can visit without a visa:
1. Benin Republic
Just next door to Nigeria, Benin is known for its rich history, traditional festivals and cultural heritage sites, including the historic city of Ouidah.
2. Ghana
A top travel destination for Nigerians, Ghana offers a blend of modern cities, coastal beaches and historical landmarks such as the Cape Coast and Elmina castles.
3. Togo
This small West African nation is popular for its palm-lined beaches, markets and vibrant cultural scenes, especially in Lomé.
4. Senegal
Senegal boasts stunning Atlantic coastlines, lively music culture and historic attractions like Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
5. Gambia
Often called "The Smiling Coast of Africa," Gambia is known for its relaxed atmosphere, river cruises and wildlife experiences.
6. Sierra Leone
With pristine beaches and lush rainforests, Sierra Leone is increasingly attracting tourists looking for natural beauty and eco-tourism.
7. Guinea
Guinea offers dramatic landscapes, waterfalls and mountainous terrain, making it ideal for adventure and nature lovers.
8. Liberia
Founded by freed African-American slaves, Liberia has a unique history, coastal beaches and growing tourism appeal.
9. Mali
Rich in history and culture, Mali is home to ancient cities such as Timbuktu and Djenné, known for their architectural heritage.
10. Niger
Sharing borders with Nigeria, Niger offers desert landscapes and cultural experiences tied to the Sahara and Sahel regions.