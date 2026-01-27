Nigeria: 10 African Countries Nigerians Can Visit Without a Visa

Planning a trip within African countries doesn't always have to involve long embassy queues, costly visa fees, or complicated paperwork.

With a Nigerian passport, travellers can access several African countries visa-free, making regional travel easier, faster and more affordable.

Thanks largely to regional agreements such as the ECOWAS free movement protocol, Nigerians can enter a number of African destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand.

These countries offer rich cultural experiences, scenic landscapes, historic landmarks and vibrant city life: without the added barrier of visa processing.

That said, travellers are still advised to confirm entry requirements before departure, ensure their passports meet validity rules, and carry supporting documents such as return tickets and proof of accommodation where required.

According to data from Passport Index, here are 10 African countries Nigerians can visit without a visa:

1. Benin Republic

Just next door to Nigeria, Benin is known for its rich history, traditional festivals and cultural heritage sites, including the historic city of Ouidah.

2. Ghana

A top travel destination for Nigerians, Ghana offers a blend of modern cities, coastal beaches and historical landmarks such as the Cape Coast and Elmina castles.

3. Togo

This small West African nation is popular for its palm-lined beaches, markets and vibrant cultural scenes, especially in Lomé.

4. Senegal

Senegal boasts stunning Atlantic coastlines, lively music culture and historic attractions like Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

5. Gambia

Often called "The Smiling Coast of Africa," Gambia is known for its relaxed atmosphere, river cruises and wildlife experiences.

6. Sierra Leone

With pristine beaches and lush rainforests, Sierra Leone is increasingly attracting tourists looking for natural beauty and eco-tourism.

7. Guinea

Guinea offers dramatic landscapes, waterfalls and mountainous terrain, making it ideal for adventure and nature lovers.

8. Liberia

Founded by freed African-American slaves, Liberia has a unique history, coastal beaches and growing tourism appeal.

9. Mali

Rich in history and culture, Mali is home to ancient cities such as Timbuktu and Djenné, known for their architectural heritage.

10. Niger

Sharing borders with Nigeria, Niger offers desert landscapes and cultural experiences tied to the Sahara and Sahel regions.

