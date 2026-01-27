Cameroon FA Suspends Five Match Officials Over Controversial Refereeing

Yaounde — Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has suspended four referees and a match inspector following contentious refereeing decisions during a game in the country's flagship football tournament, the MTN Elite One Championship.

In a statement, FECAFOOT said the match, which was played on the opening day of the championship between Victoria United and PWD of Bamenda, was "marred by clearly questionable refereeing decisions".

The match, hosted by Victoria United on Sunday, saw four yellow cards shown to PWD Bamenda, two PWD goals disallowed, and three penalties awarded to Victoria United.

"The refereeing quartet and the match inspector who officiated during the said match have been provisionally suspended from all activity pending the conclusion of the ongoing disciplinary procedures," FECAFOOT said in the statement Monday night.

FECAFOOT said it was also investigating "serious suspicions of match-fixing" in the Dynamo Douala vs AS Fortuna match, played on the same day.

Match-fixing in Cameroonian football has come under the spotlight in recent times, with stakeholders alarmed by the increasing cases of alleged manipulation of results in the country's MTN Elite One Championship and lower tiers.

"FECAFOOT reaffirms its unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency in competitions, and fair play-values essential to the development of national football. It reiterates that only the outcome on the pitch should be decided," the statement said. ∎