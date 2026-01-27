Nigeria: Alleged N1.02bn Fraud - Court Remands 3 Kano Electoral Officials in Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday remanded the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Malumfashi, and three others in prison following their alleged complicity in a N1.02 billion fraud.

Others remanded by trial Justice James Omotosho included the commission's secretary, Anas Muhammed Mustapha, and the deputy director of accounts, Ado Garba.

The trio were arraigned on a six-count charge the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) preferred against them.

The ICPC alleged that the defendants syphoned funds from coffers of the Kano state electoral body, using bank accounts of a farm.

For instance, in count one of the charge, the anti-corruption agency told the court that the defendants, between November and December 2024 in Kano, conspired among themselves to take possession of the sum of N450 million in cash using two accounts of SLM Agro Global Farm domiciled in Jaiz Bank.

Likewise, the ICPC alleged that within the same period, the three Kano electoral officials diverted N310 million and N260 million into account nos. 0018222634 and 0015932143 at Jaiz Bank--accounts belonging to the farm.

It told the court that the defendants, by their action, committed an offence contrary to Sections 2(1)(b) & 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Meanwhile, following their arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as they begged the court to release them on bail pending the determination of allegations against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Mahmud Magaji, SAN, told the court that his clients were previously on administrative bail.

"My lord, the defendants have been enjoying administrative bail which was given to them by the prosecution.

"They never violated any of the terms of the administrative bail," Magaji, SAN, added as he tried to persuade the court to release them on bail.

He prayed the court to accede to the oral bail application, disclosing that he was newly briefed to handle the matter.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Dr Osuobeni Akponimisingha, said though he was opposed to the release of the defendants on bail, he would leave it to the court's discretion.

In a short ruling, Justice Omotosho, who stressed that he presides over a court of record, ordered the defendants to file a formal application for bail to enable the prosecution to respond accordingly.

The court adjourned the case till Wednesday and ordered the remand of the three defendants in Kuje prison.